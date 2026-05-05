Belagavi Crime: Man Stabs Mother-In-Law After Argument Over Video Call, Arrested By Police

A man in Belagavi stabbed his mother-in-law after a dispute over a video call. The victim is in ICU, while police have arrested the accused. The shocking incident highlights a violent family conflict.

This shocking incident happened in Aladakatti village in Belagavi's Savadatti taluk. A son-in-law stabbed his mother-in-law just because she didn't show his child's face on a video call. The police have now arrested him accused, 26-year-old Aravind Gawali, stabbed his mother-in-law, Mahadevi Karigar (45). She is now receiving treatment in the ICU of Belagavi's BIMS hospital. There are also claims that Aravind was harassing his wife, who was staying at her parents' house had arranged her daughter's marriage to Aravind, from Mantur village in Hubballi taluk, one and a half years ago. Her daughter had given birth just two months back and was staying at her parents' home for post-delivery care. Aravind apparently kept harassing her by making frequent video calls, demanding to see his wife and child.

Mahadevi got annoyed with her son-in-law's constant video calls. She told him, "I can't just sit around with the mobile all day, leaving my work. Call only once a day." An angry Aravind then abused her with foul language. In response, Mahadevi warned him, saying,“If you come to our village, I won't spare you.”

Furious after the argument, Aravind came to the village, stabbed his mother-in-law, and ran away. He then put up a WhatsApp status that read, "Today jail, tomorrow bail. I won't spare you." Family members rushed Mahadevi to the hospital. A case has been registered at the Murugod police station regarding this incident.