Noida PG Shocker: Teen Striped, Assaulted, Filmed By Trio Over Stay Refusal (WATCH)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly brutally assaulted by three drunk youths over a minor disagreement inside a PG accommodation in Noida. Police said the accused barged into the room while the teenager was asleep and demanded to stay with him which he refused. Armed with sticks and a gas pipe, the trio allegedly thrashed the minor, forced him to strip, and filmed the entire act. Despite the boy's repeated pleas to be released, the assault continued for nearly 10 minutes.

The accused fled the scene after the victim's friends returned, issuing death threats before escaping. The disturbing video of the assault later surfaced on social media, sparking concern.

(Trigger warning: The video contains strong language, disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Noida PG Assault: Youth Brutally Beaten by Friends, One ArrestedIn a shocking incident from Noida, a young man was brutally assaulted by his three friends after he refused to let them stay at his PG accommodation. The accused attacked him using sticks and a gas pipe.... twitter/35UtQH4beK

- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 4, 2026

According to police, the victim knew the accused. One of them, Krishna (18), has been arrested, while two others remain absconding.

The boy, a Class 10 student, had attended a birthday celebration at a friend's house in Gijhore, Sector 53, before returning to an acquaintance's PG room in Mamura with two friends.

“The PG facility is next to the boy's home. He fell asleep in the PG. Around 2am, I asked other friend to drop me at my home. We latched the door and left. During this, three men barged into the room, gagged the boy and assaulted him with a wooden stick and gas pipe. They even made him strip,” said one of the boy's friends.

The friend added that upon returning, he heard the victim crying and immediately alerted the police.

The teenager suffered severe injuries during the attack. A video circulating online shows two men assaulting the disrobed and bleeding minor with a gas pipe and wooden rod as he begs to be freed.

Police confirmed that the victim has received medical treatment and is now stable.

A senior officer said the boy has filed a complaint at the Phase-3 police station under BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult).