Bengal Relieved Of Suffering After BJP's Decisive Win, Leaders Say

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that the people of West Bengal "were relieved of their suffering" after the BJP secured a decisive win in the state.

Speaking with ANI, Dinesh Sharma said, "Lord Hanuman removes all suffering. Yesterday, the people of Bengal were relieved of their suffering. May all of India experience happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may we all live together in harmony."

Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed Bharatiya Janata Party's decisive win in West Bengal, terming the performance as a "victory for democracy" and the state's future. Speaking with ANI, Rekha Gupta said that people stood united against Trinamool Congress "atrocities and misconduct" in West Bengal.

"The people who endured persecution, atrocities and misconduct in Bengal for years stood united. It is a victory for democracy, for Bengal's future, for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, for Amit Shah's organisational strength, and for Nitin Nabin's performance," she said.

BJP's Historic Mandate in Bengal

BJP's victory in West Bengal marked a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Fulfilling Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfilment" of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state.

In 1947, Mookerjee was the decisive voice against the "United Bengal" plan. He successfully argued that if India was partitioned, the Hindu-majority regions of Bengal must remain part of the Indian Union. After resigning from Nehru's cabinet in 1950, Mookerjee collaborated with MS Golwalkar (RSS) to create a political alternative. In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the direct organisational ancestor of the modern-day BJP.

Triumph of 'People's Power'

Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outcome as a historic mandate for development and governance. Calling it a triumph of "people's power," PM Modi emphasised that the BJP's victory was the result of years of dedication by party workers. (ANI)

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