BJP's Win In Bengal, Assam A Move Towards Nationalist Forces: Rao

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday hailed the party's historic victory in the Assam and West Bengal assembly elections. Rao emphasised the growing support for nationalist forces across the country. He also praised the smooth conduct of elections, citing the Election Commission's efforts in ensuring free and fair voting, despite opposition claims by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding the results.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The election results point to the fact that the country is moving towards nationalist forces, the BJP. The Assam and Bengal results are historical. People of Bengal have shown that they will no longer tolerate appeasement politics."

"Bengal results also point to the fact that EC had taken all steps to conduct a smooth election, SIR removed bogus votes, and people cast their votes without fear. TMC has been defeated, but they are not ready to accept it and are blaming ECI, EVM," he further added.

Assembly Polls Results Overview

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly, and the TMC won 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry. In Kerala, Congress won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.

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