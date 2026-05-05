India Auto Retail Sales Hit Record High In April, Up 13% Yoy

India's automobile retail sector recorded its best-ever April performance, with total vehicle sales rising 12.94 per cent year-on-year to 26,11,317 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

The data highlighted a robust start to FY 2026-27, with five out of six vehicle categories, along with the overall industry, registering all-time high April sales.

Segment-wise Performance Breakdown

Among segments, two-wheelers led the market with sales of 19,16,258 units, growing 13.01 per cent YoY, while passenger vehicles recorded 4,07,355 units, up 12.21 per cent YoY. The commercial vehicle segment posted a growth of 15.02 per cent, with sales reaching 99,339 units. The three-wheeler category reported sales of 1,06,908 units, rising 7.19 per cent, while tractor sales saw the highest growth of 23.22 per cent, with 75,109 units sold during the month. However, the construction equipment segment was the only category to witness a decline, falling 2.25 per cent YoY with sales of 6,348 units.

FADA's Analysis of April Sales

Reacting to the sales, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said: "The Indian auto retail industry has opened FY 2026-27 on an exceptionally strong note, retailing 26,11,317 units in April'26 -- a 12.94 per cent YoY expansion that delivers the highest-ever April in our records.... The sequential MoM softness of -3.01 per cent reflects the customary post-March seasonal reset rather than any erosion in underlying demand".

Sustained Demand and Favourable Conditions

FADA noted that the strong growth across segments reflects sustained demand momentum that began in the second half of FY26 and has carried into the new financial year. It attributed this growth to multiple supportive factors, including improved affordability following GST changes, a supportive interest rate stance by the Reserve Bank of India, and strong rural cash flows after a healthy rabi harvest. An extended marriage season also contributed to higher demand for vehicles.

The broad-based growth across segments indicates continued strength in the auto retail market, with both urban and rural demand contributing to the overall performance. FADA said the record-breaking April performance highlights the resilience of the sector and suggests that the demand cycle remains strong at the start of FY27.

So, the data points to sustained consumer demand and favourable economic conditions supporting India's automobile retail industry, even as one segment, construction equipment, showed a marginal decline. (ANI)

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