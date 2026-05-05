Pemex Renames Cuba Oil Subsidiary As Trump Pressure Bites

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

-Pemex disclosed in its annual filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the Pemex Cuba subsidiary Gasolinas Bienestar was renamed Servicios Logísticos Integrales Mumiya as of March 31.

-The rename, authorised by the Secretaría de Economía led by Marcelo Ebrard, drops a brand identified with the previous López Obrador administration and broadens the unit's mandate from fuel sales to logistics services.

-The corporate move comes after the unit shipped 500 million dollars of crude and fuel to Cuba in 2025, a contract that drew US tariff threats and forced Mexico to halt deliveries in March.

Deep Dive Cuba Oil Blockade Coverage → A subsidiary that had become a Florida talking point and a Washington pressure point now has a different name on the door. The shipments stopped in March; the brand followed.

The Pemex Cuba subsidiary that handled Mexico's oil shipments to Havana has been renamed and repositioned. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Pemex disclosed in its 20-F annual filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that Gasolinas Bienestar was rebadged Servicios Logísticos Integrales Mumiya as of March 31, 2026, with the change confirmed in records of Mexico's Public Commerce Registry reviewed by El Financiero.

Shareholders unanimously approved the new corporate name with authorisation from the Secretaría de Economía under Marcelo Ebrard, dropping the "Bienestar" branding tied to the welfare-programme nomenclature of the López Obrador years. At the same shareholder meeting, the powers granted in November 2025 to representative Víctor Manuel Cruz Martínez were revoked.

What the Pemex Cuba Subsidiary Did Last Year

In 2025 the unit shipped 15,000 barrels per day of crude and 2,200 barrels per day of refined products to Cuba, valued at 500 million dollars on Pemex's accounts. That equalled 3.1 percent of Pemex crude exports and 1.8 percent of total petroleum-product sales for the year, both down from 2024 readings of 20,100 barrels per day of crude and 600 million dollars.

Cumulative shipments since the Cuba contract began in July 2023 reached 1.5 billion dollars by year-end 2025 according to the SEC filing. Independent reviews from Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad have argued that customs-recorded volumes for the same period are several multiples higher than what Pemex reported to the SEC, a discrepancy that Pemex has not publicly explained.

Why the Pemex Cuba Subsidiary Got Renamed Now

President Donald Trump's January 29 executive order threatening tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba was the immediate pressure point. By mid-March, Mexico had halted all crude shipments to the island, the sharpest break with the country's historical solidarity with Havana since the revolution. The new name removes a politically loaded brand at the same time as the underlying business is restructured.

The commercial logic is also clearer with the new name. The original Gasolinas Bienestar mandate was hydrocarbon and petrochemical sales; Servicios Logísticos Integrales Mumiya signals a broader logistics role inside Pemex's supply chain. The retail Bienestar gas-station network created in 2024 by Pemex remains a separate operation and is unaffected.

What It Means for Investors

For Pemex creditors, the rename is a small positive signal at the margin. Removing the "Bienestar" branding lowers the political-association cost of the unit ahead of any future US enforcement action and aligns the corporate structure with the new investment cycle Sheinbaum and Ebrard launched on Monday under Plan México Acciones. Pemex's debt remains the binding constraint, with the company sitting on roughly 100 billion dollars of liabilities and crude output around 1.7 million barrels per day.

For Cuba watchers, the brand-name change confirms what the March halt already implied. The corporate vehicle that was the most reliable post-Venezuela oil lifeline for Havana has been quietly retooled. A US Treasury authorisation in late March for a Russian oil tanker to deliver to Cuba indicates that Washington will police regional supply more selectively than absolutely.

For domestic politics, the rename is another small step away from the López Obrador-era branding. Sheinbaum's allies frame it as administrative housekeeping; her critics will read it as the second time in three months that the Pemex Cuba subsidiary has effectively been put on ice. Either way, the subsidiary that ran the Havana pipeline does not exist under that name any more.