U.S. Says Sinaloa Cartel Governor Operation Began In 2021 Election

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

-The US Department of Justice indictment against Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya describes a Sinaloa Cartel governor operation that allegedly began before the June 2021 election with a meeting between Rocha and Los Chapitos.

-El País reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum sent intermediaries asking Rocha to step down before the indictment landed, and that he refused, citing the late López Obrador's earlier political backing.

-Mexico's Attorney General's office is reviewing the extradition request. Removal of Rocha or Senator Enrique Inzunza requires Congress to lift parliamentary immunity.

Deep Dive The Indictment Explained → The original indictment said a sitting Mexican governor took bribes. The follow-up reporting says he was put in office by the cartel that paid them.

A Sinaloa Cartel governor operation, mapped step by step in US prosecutors' filings and detailed at the weekend in Spanish daily El País, has shifted the political weight of last week's Rubén Rocha Moya indictment from a single corruption case to a question about how the governor of one of Mexico's most important states reached office. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Southern District of New York indictment unsealed April 29 alleges that meetings between Rocha and Los Chapitos predate his election win in June 2021 and form the basis of charges that carry 40 years to life if proved.

According to filings cited by El País, Rocha met with Iván and Ovidio Guzmán López, two of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's sons, at a meeting protected by sicarios armed with submachine guns. The brothers allegedly told Rocha he would win the next election if, once installed, he placed officials sympathetic to Los Chapitos in positions of authority across the Sinaloa state government.

What the Sinaloa Cartel Governor Operation Allegedly Did Before the Vote

The most striking element of the indictment is electoral interference. Prosecutors allege Rocha gave Los Chapitos a list of his political opponents and their addresses so the group could intimidate them into withdrawing from the race. On June 5, 2021, the day before the vote, at least nine election operators from PRI and Morena were kidnapped in Culiacán and Badiraguato, an episode local media documented at the time but did not connect to the candidate then.

The DOJ document describes the post-election phase in equally direct terms. Senior security and prosecutorial officials in the Rocha government, including Sinaloa's deputy state prosecutor, allegedly received monthly bribes to protect Los Chapitos members from arrest, leak intelligence on US-backed operations, and order police to escort fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine shipments. Ten people are named in the indictment, all from the ruling Morena coalition or its allies in Sinaloa.

Why the Sinaloa Cartel Governor Operation Reframes the Sheinbaum Crisis

El País's account, citing high-level Mexican sources, says Sheinbaum's federal security cabinet had documented Rocha's pattern long before the indictment, including efforts to direct federal anti-cartel operations exclusively against Los Chapitos rivals. The president sent intermediaries asking him to step down. He refused on the grounds that he owed his governorship not to Sheinbaum but to her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who publicly defended him in August 2024 after the Mayo Zambada arrest.

For Sheinbaum, the choice now is binary. She can support extradition and accept the political cost of admitting Morena harboured the network the indictment describes, or refuse and accept the cost of being framed by Washington as protecting it. Morena congressional leader Ricardo Monreal has dismissed the case as "a political matter", the same framing Rocha used in his May 1 video message.

Where the Procedure Goes From Here

Mexico's Attorney General's office, through spokesperson Ulises Lara, said it is reviewing the extradition requests and will determine whether the underlying evidence is sufficient under Mexican law. Both Rocha and Senator Enrique Inzunza Cazárez hold parliamentary immunity that requires Congress to lift before any criminal proceeding can begin domestically. The other eight defendants do not.

The diplomatic temperature is the second variable. US Ambassador Ronald Johnson issued a statement that did not name Rocha but said corruption enables criminal activity and must be confronted. Sheinbaum called the statement "unfortunate" and rejected what she called an attempt at interference, language she has used before regarding US-led actions on Mexican soil - most recently the CIA operation in Chihuahua that killed two US Embassy staff and triggered a Senate hearing in late April.

What It Means for the Mexico-US Relationship

Three structural points are now in play: the USMCA review window opens July 1 with cartel cooperation telegraphed as a leverage point, the Department of Justice has been building a series of cases against Sinaloa Cartel political infrastructure since 2023 suggesting more indictments to come, and Sheinbaum's approval has just dropped to 51 percent - the lowest of her term, with corruption replacing crime as the top voter concern.

For investors, the question is no longer whether the Rocha case is contained. It is whether the Sinaloa Cartel governor operation thesis becomes a template for how Washington argues other Mexican states have been compromised, and whether that argument can be answered by Mexico City fast enough to keep the trade conversation on track.

A meaningful next signal will come from the Mexican Congress. If parliamentary immunity is lifted, the case becomes a Mexican criminal proceeding and the political cost stays domestic; if it is not, the case becomes an American extradition fight and the cost moves into the bilateral relationship. Either way, the period in which the Sinaloa-Rocha relationship was deniable has ended.