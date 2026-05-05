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HMM Bulk Carrier Fire Contained in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A fire triggered by an on-board explosion aboard a South Korean-operated bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz has been fully contained, with all crew members accounted for and unharmed, local media reported Tuesday.
The vessel, HMM Namu — operated by South Korea's HMM Co. — was anchored off the United Arab Emirates coastline when the incident erupted late Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported. The blaze ignited in the engine room, where crew members spent approximately four hours deploying the ship's carbon dioxide suppression systems before bringing the fire under control.
All 24 personnel on board — six South Korean nationals and 18 foreign crew members — were confirmed safe.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry disclosed Monday that the explosion and subsequent fire broke out aboard the Panama-flagged ship at approximately 8:40 p.m. Korean Standard Time (1140 GMT). The precise cause has yet to be determined, with investigators examining both the blast's origin and the full scope of structural damage sustained.
A spokesperson for HMM Co. indicated that it remains unclear whether the explosion stemmed from an external attack or an internal mechanical failure, adding that the ship is expected to be towed to Dubai for comprehensive inspection and damage evaluation.
The incident unfolds against a sharply deteriorating security backdrop in the region. On Monday, Iranian state media alleged that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask Island in the Gulf of Oman — a claim the United States firmly rejected.
Tensions have escalated significantly since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning that any vessels violating transit protocols set by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."
The crisis traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American allies across the Gulf while shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategically vital waterway.
A two-week ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11–12. However, the talks concluded without a permanent truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire with no new deadline, acting on a formal request from Pakistan.
Twenty-six South Korean-flagged vessels remain stranded in the strait as authorities continue to monitor the volatile situation.
The vessel, HMM Namu — operated by South Korea's HMM Co. — was anchored off the United Arab Emirates coastline when the incident erupted late Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported. The blaze ignited in the engine room, where crew members spent approximately four hours deploying the ship's carbon dioxide suppression systems before bringing the fire under control.
All 24 personnel on board — six South Korean nationals and 18 foreign crew members — were confirmed safe.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry disclosed Monday that the explosion and subsequent fire broke out aboard the Panama-flagged ship at approximately 8:40 p.m. Korean Standard Time (1140 GMT). The precise cause has yet to be determined, with investigators examining both the blast's origin and the full scope of structural damage sustained.
A spokesperson for HMM Co. indicated that it remains unclear whether the explosion stemmed from an external attack or an internal mechanical failure, adding that the ship is expected to be towed to Dubai for comprehensive inspection and damage evaluation.
The incident unfolds against a sharply deteriorating security backdrop in the region. On Monday, Iranian state media alleged that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask Island in the Gulf of Oman — a claim the United States firmly rejected.
Tensions have escalated significantly since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning that any vessels violating transit protocols set by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."
The crisis traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American allies across the Gulf while shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategically vital waterway.
A two-week ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11–12. However, the talks concluded without a permanent truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire with no new deadline, acting on a formal request from Pakistan.
Twenty-six South Korean-flagged vessels remain stranded in the strait as authorities continue to monitor the volatile situation.
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