South Korea Crypto Sector Faces AML Rule Pushback, Compliance Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's cryptocurrency sector is sounding the alarm over proposed AML rule changes that could force virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to report all overseas-linked transfers valued at 10 million won or more as suspicious by default. Industry observers warn that such a threshold could dramatically expand the volume of suspicious activity reports (SARs) and overwhelm compliance operations across the market.

According to Yonhap News, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA), the industry body representing the country's major exchanges, submitted formal comments on the Enforcement Decree of the Specific Financial Information Act and related supervisory rules. The positions reflect the input of 27 registered VASPs, including the five largest platforms-Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax.

DAXA estimated that the proposed rule could increase SARs from roughly 63,000 filings in the previous year to more than 5.4 million, an 85-fold surge that could render practical compliance unworkable. The group also pushed back against a proposed requirement to verify the accuracy of customer information, arguing that lower-level rules create duties that are not clearly defined in the underlying statute.

The Korea-focused pushback comes as authorities press a tighter AML regime for crypto firms, while industry participants warn that the scope of compliance obligations may outpace practical execution. In parallel with the submission, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) proposed amendments on March 30, with a public notice window running through May 11. If finalized, the rules would require domestic VASPs conducting virtual asset transfers with overseas VASPs to report transactions of 10 million won or more as suspicious regardless of risk level, with finalization expected in July after regulatory and legal review.

As the regulatory process advances, the sector already faces legal scrutiny over AML-related sanctions imposed by the FIU. Industry participants have challenged these sanctions in court, highlighting the evolving tension between a robust regulatory framework and practical enforcement capabilities.

The proposed AML amendments would mandate automatic SAR reporting for overseas-linked transfers at or above 10 million won, regardless of risk assessment. Industry body DAXA represents 27 registered VASPs, including South Korea's five largest exchanges, and warns that SAR volumes could surge to over 5.4 million annually. Compliance concerns center on operational feasibility and the perceived mismatch between the new reporting duties and the underlying legal framework. Regulators have opened a public notice period (through May 11) with an anticipated July finalization, signaling a rapid regulatory trajectory in crypto AML policy. Separately, major exchanges have been contesting FIU sanctions in court, illustrating a developing enforcement landscape that could influence future supervision and licensing dynamics. Regulatory backdrop: tightening AML oversight The amendments to the Enforcement Decree of the Specific Financial Information Act, proposed by the FSC and FIU, aim to strengthen cross-border AML controls for digital asset transfers. The core change would require domestic VASPs to flag and report overseas-linked transfers of 10 million won or more as suspicious, irrespective of the assessed risk. The policy intent is to close gaps where illicit activity could exploit cross-border liquidity channels, but industry participants argue that the rule could become too broad and operationally burdensome, especially for smaller firms with limited compliance capacity. The public notice period offers an opportunity for stakeholders to weigh in before any final rule is issued. If enacted, the changes would align with a tightening trend in crypto regulation seen in various jurisdictions, though the Korean framework would operate within its own statutory and supervisory context. The anticipated July finalization suggests authorities expect to move quickly from consultation to enforcement once the legal reviews are complete. Beyond the specific threshold, observers note that Korea's AML drive intersects with broader policy objectives-such as enhanced customer due diligence, enhanced transparency for cross-border flows, and tighter verification standards. While the goal is to mitigate illicit finance risks, firms warn that a miscalibrated regime could disrupt legitimate activity, complicate banking relationships, and raise compliance costs across the ecosystem. Judicial challenges and enforcement trajectory Amid regulatory tightening, exchanges are increasingly challenging FIU-imposed sanctions in court, signaling a shifting enforcement trajectory that could influence future supervisory practices. The outcomes of these cases may shape the boundaries of how strictly AML rules are applied and interpreted in practice. In April, Upbit operator Dunamu secured a first-instance ruling that canceled a three-month partial business suspension tied to alleged customer due diligence shortcomings and transactions with unregistered foreign VASPs. The FIU appealed the decision on April 30, underscoring the ongoing legal scrutiny of enforcement measures. Separately, Bithumb obtained court relief after the Seoul Administrative Court suspended enforcement of a six-month partial business suspension pending the main case resolution. The suspension followed an FIU inspection that identified alleged violations of the Financial Information Act, including failures related to transactions with unregistered overseas VASPs. Coinone also received a temporary reprieve, challenging a three-month partial suspension and a 5.2 billion won fine on AML grounds. Local reporting highlighted issues around customer verification and interactions with unregistered overseas VASPs as part of the underlying dispute. These court actions illustrate a fragile balance between aggressive AML enforcement and ensuring regulatory measures align with due process and practical compliance realities. The outcomes could influence how future sanctions are imposed, reviewed, and sustained, potentially affecting licensing considerations and ongoing supervision of exchanges operating in Korea. Context and implications for compliance and cross-border regulation Korea's AML push is part of a broader, global trend toward tighter crypto regulation. While the intent is to curb illicit activity and protect financial systems, the practical implications for exchanges, banks, and institutional participants are significant. The proposed threshold-combined with mandatory reporting of overseas-linked transfers regardless of risk-could alter risk assessment frameworks, audit trails, and intergovernmental cooperation on enforcement. For firms with international operations or partner banks abroad, the changes may necessitate enhanced cross-border compliance programs, more robust data handling procedures, and closer alignment with domestic and overseas regulatory expectations. In a wider policy context, Korea's approach parallels global moves to create more consistent AML standards for crypto activities, while also highlighting the ongoing challenge of reconciling rigorous enforcement with operational feasibility. As with other advanced regimes, the interplay between domestic law, supervisory practice, and cross-border cooperation will shape the crypto compliance landscape for years to come. Closing perspective: With the July deadline for finalizing the amendments approaching and ongoing court actions shaping enforcement precedents, the coming months will be critical for exchanges, regulators, and compliance teams as they navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory regime and its practical implications for cross-border crypto activity. Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.

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