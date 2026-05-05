SUI Traded At Almost $0.91 Amid Long Position Signals For A Possible Bounce

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The price of SUI is currently at $0.91, with a possibility of a short-term bounce due to increasing long positions despite poor technical signals.

SUI continues to trade almost around $0.91 due to increasing long positions with strong support between $0.88 and $0.89 and strong resistance at $0.94–$0.97. Decreasing open interest along with negative funding indicates low leverage, implying that the spot is what drives any potential bounce.

Key InsightsSUI Hugging Support Levels

SUI was quoted at around $0.91 on May 1, continuing its tight consolidation pattern amid increased market calmness. While general market uncertainty continues and technical indicators point towards negative performance, it is interesting to note that large players remain long, demonstrating their conviction in future growth.

The asset has been under price pressure following its fall from an all-time high level recorded in January, partly due to a network malfunction that dampened investors' sentiment. In response, SUI saw strong selling activities in derivatives markets, resulting in more than 30% decline in its value below a crucial moving average trendline.

Support and Resistance Mark the Price Range

The present trading activity is characterized by consolidation instead of panic selling. The price of SUI keeps testing support at $0.88-$0.89 several times, indicating active defensive measures on the part of buyers. At the same time, the price fails to rise above the resistance levels at $0.94-$0.97.

Such compression of the price range suggests that a breakthrough is expected soon. Increased volatility usually precedes strong market movements, and the traders are waiting for signals that will show the further direction of the price.

In case the price breaks above the current resistance with an adequate volume, the analysts forecast a short-term increase to the $1.20 price.

Bullish Divergence in Market Sentiment

Analysis of the market's positioning shows a significant divergence between the price movement and the sentiment of the players in the market. The large players, who are often known as the 'smart money', remain net long despite the inability of the price to move up. The retail traders are following suit.

Such divergences can often be followed by abrupt movements in the market, especially where the sentiment is positive but the price is still consolidating.

Nonetheless, one must always be careful because sentiments alone cannot push the prices higher without demand.

Falling Leverage Changes Market Equilibrium

From recent statistics, it can be observed that there has been a fall in open interest despite funding rates being only marginally negative. This is an indication of a decrease in leveraged trades.

Therefore, any positive momentum will have to rely on spot demand and shorts covering rather than leveraged buying. If the buyers enter into the market at critical levels, then it would make the move more sustainable and stable. In addition to this, falling leverage minimizes chances of forced liquidations.

Downside Risks Persist

Though there may be some hope of a rally, the possibility of downside risks cannot be discounted. Should SUI fail to find support near the $0.88 mark, the next level of support might come at roughly $0.85.

There is also the possibility of a further drop to $0.70 should selling momentum build up while buyers refrain from coming back into the game. There is no denying the weakness in the overall market structure due to the recent break below the 200-day simple moving average.

Traders Look for a Decisive Move

Right now, SUI finds itself at a crossroads, where important technical, as well as position in the markets, are aligning themselves. Traders are keeping an eye on liquidity, volume, and order flow for a breakthrough.

The more consolidated SUI becomes, the more conviction we can expect from the next move, whether that is above resistance or below support

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