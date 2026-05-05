Bitcoin Near Break-Even Cost Basis As $80K Flips To First-Time Support

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin touched a fresh three-month high near $80,500 on Monday, testing a key resistance zone for the first time since late January. The move leaves BTC just below the short-term holder cost basis of about $81,486, a threshold many traders view as a potential accelerator for further gains if price can close above it. A daily close above roughly $81,500 would be seen as a bullish signal, potentially firming up $80,000 as a new base and opening room for the next leg toward the mid-to-upper $80,000s.

Bitcoin hits a three-month high around $80,500, with the next critical hurdle near $81,500–$81,486, the short-term holder cost basis. The market is showing a shift in on-chain dynamics: short-term holder losses have narrowed, and coins are increasingly moving in profit, while long-term holders remain reluctant to distribute. On-chain metrics point to a thinning overhead supply: SOPR has climbed above 1, indicating coins are being moved at a profit, led by long-term holders. Exchange flow and reserves reveal mixed pressures: inflows remain concentrated among smaller wallets, while exchange reserves rose to about 2.685 million BTC, suggesting potential supply risk if demand cools. Near-term trader views emphasize liquidity nearby the breakout zone, with key levels cited around $79,600 to $84,000 as the next target bands depending on price action and momentum.

Key takeawaysOn-chain signals paint a nuanced breakout picture

Bitcoin's move toward $80k has brought the price into a zone where on-chain metrics converge around a potential shift in supply pressure. The short-term holder cost basis sits at about $81,486, a level that reflects the average cost of the most recently moved coins over roughly the last five months. In this context, a daily close above $81,500 would flip these holders back into profit, reducing immediate sell-side pressure and potentially enabling a steadier climb. CryptoQuant data, as analyzed by market observers, indicate the overhead supply is thinning as these holders remain less inclined to cash out at current levels.

The market also shows a move back into profit for long-term holders. The long-term holder (LTH) realized profit remains positive but not aggressively expanding, with LTH profits near +27% on average. In tandem, the spent-output profit ratio (SOPR) has climbed to about 1.097 from 0.99, signaling that coins are being spent in profit again, a development commonly associated with a shift from distribution to accumulation among patient holders.

These on-chain signals align with a narrowing of profit pressure on shorter timeframes. Analysts have noted a drift toward profit-taking normalization, which could support a more sustainable upside path if price can sustain above the critical cost basis and avoid renewed selling pressure.

Supply dynamics and exchange behavior remain a focal point

Looking at exchange flows, inflows in recent days show a concentration of activity among smaller holders. Approximately 97.2% of the latest deposits came from short-term holders, with wallets holding roughly 1 to 1,000 BTC contributing around 58% of that inflow. The intensity of selling pressure has cooled since late April, when net inflows spiked; peak inflows reached about 35,649 BTC on April 24, before tumbling to roughly 3,895 BTC by May 3. The compression in inflows helps limit immediate downside risk and supports a case for price consolidation near the current range, especially if the cost basis flips to profitability for a larger cohort of holders.

On the reserve side, holdings on exchanges outpaced normal turnover, with BTC reserves increasing by about 5,773 BTC week over week to 2,685,541 BTC by late April, before easing slightly after April 30. The picture is mixed: while there is no dramatic surge in selling, the presence of more coins on exchanges creates a potential supply overhang should demand weaken. Analyst commentary suggests that this dynamic could keep price action tethered to near-term liquidity at key levels, rather than spiking uncontrollably higher in the absence of fresh demand catalysts.

Independent data tracking also highlighted notable exchange net flows in late April, with spikes around April 27 and April 30 before returning toward neutral. The pattern implies that while there was some opportunistic accumulation or repositioning, the market did not experience a wholesale exodus of supply, which would have pressured prices lower. As a result, the scene remains carefully balanced around the $80,000 region, with traders watching how reserve levels and investor behavior evolve in the weeks ahead.

For traders seeking a more granular read, some commentary points to key liquidity near breakout zones. One analyst noted that BTC is retesting breakout liquidity near $79,600, and that holding above this level preserves the trajectory toward the next supply zone around $84,000. A break below $80,000, however, would shift attention to the new-money cost basis near $76,500 and could raise the odds of a failed breakout if demand does not reaccelerate.

CryptoQuant data and analysis underpin these observations, and traders continue to parse the signals for clues about whether the current move will sustain or fade into range-bound trading ahead of the next macro catalyst.

What to watch next for BTC

The immediate watchpoints remain clear. A decisive daily close above $81,500 would validate the notion that the short-term holders have flipped back into profitability and could lay the groundwork for a sustained breakout. Conversely, a failure to hold near or above $80,000-especially if selling pressure resumes as exchange inflows pick up again or reserves trigger new supply dynamics-could see BTC revisit lower bands in the mid-$70,000s to low-$80,000s range.

In the near term, traders will be watching on-chain metrics for signs of renewed selling pressure or renewed accumulation among long-term holders, as well as any shifts in exchange reserves that might indicate a change in supply dynamics. The interplay between price, SOPR, and the cost basis will likely be the most telling combination to gauge whether the breakout has staying power or remains a test of resistance with a potential pullback.

As always, investors should balance on-chain signals with macro risks and market sentiment, recognizing that even a well-supported breakout can be interrupted by broader market shifts or unforeseen catalysts. The coming days will reveal whether Bitcoin can cement above the near-term hurdle and extend its trajectory toward higher targets, or whether the balance tips back toward a consolidation phase as supply and demand dynamics adjust.

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