Bitcoin Tracks Risk-On As Stocks Rise And Miner Profits Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended a fresh rally, testing the $80,000 level for the first time in three months as miners' profitability improves and large ETF inflows buoy sentiment. The move came with about $270 million in liquidations on leveraged short futures, signaling near-term buying pressure even as risk assets move in tandem with tech shares.

Across markets, Bitcoin still trades well below its October peak around $126,200, keeping investors wary of a full-blown breakout. Yet the latest data points suggest a constructive setup for bulls: rising on-chain profitability for miners, a rebound in market share versus altcoins, and renewed institutional demand into BTC and ETH ETFs. The Bitcoin-to-altcoin dynamic appears to be shifting back toward BTC as investors reassess risk and liquidity conditions in the space.

Mining profitability has improved to about $37 per day for a one pentahash/second unit, the highest in months, even as total hashrate has declined roughly 13% in the past quarter. Bitcoin dominance reached its strongest level since mid-2025, signaling waning appetite for many altcoins and a focus on BTC-led exposure. CoinShares data show combined assets under management for BTC and ETH exchange-traded products at about $147 billion as of April 27; Solana and XRP ETFs remain well under $3 billion each, underscoring concentration in the largest blue-chips. Options data points to cautious optimism: call premiums on Deribit outpaced puts by roughly 24% on Monday, suggesting more appetite for upside bets than earlier in the week. Friday's roughly $630 million net inflow into US-listed spot BTC ETFs reinforces renewed institutional demand alongside ongoing mining and hash-rate dynamics.

Key takeawaysMining profitability underpins BTC resilience as hash power retreats

Bitcoin's latest price action comes amid a rebound in miners' economics. The measured daily return for a one pentahash/second (PH/s) unit climbed to about $37, a level not seen since late January, highlighting a shift toward profitability even as the network's total hasrtable contracted by around 13% over the last quarter. The improvement matters because it can alter miners' behavior-reducing the incentive to liquidate reserves and supporting network security during periods of lower hash power.

Publicly listed mining companies have been balancing debt management with expansion into other growth areas. Notably, Riot Platforms disclosed a sale of Bitcoin worth about $250 million in the most recent quarter, a move that underscores ongoing pressure to optimize balance sheets in a sector characterized by rapid infrastructure costs and shifting capex needs. The combined effect of stronger profitability and selective selling suggests miners may be better positioned to weather downturns while continuing to invest in capacity and energy efficiency.

On-chain and market data add nuance to this narrative. Data from BGometrics indicates miner reserves were at multi-year lows, a proxy for the potential for future selling pressure if reserve tap points rise. Yet the recent profitability rebound helps mitigate that risk, offering a potential counterweight to any renewed reserve release. Meanwhile, hash price, a real-time profitability indicator that blends price and network health, has continued to move in a positive direction, aligning with broader risk-on sentiment.

Taken together, the mining sector's current momentum is a key piece of the BTC puzzle. It provides a more favorable backdrop for miners to sustain operations and for the network to maintain security as the hash rate fluctuates. When miners are more profitable, the incentive to sell lessens, which can support price stability even amid macro headwinds.

BTC leadership and institutional demand reshape the altcoin narrative

Bitcoin's market leadership is reflected not only in its price action but also in where institutional capital flows. Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs) now command about $147 billion in assets under management, according to CoinShares data published this week. By comparison, similar products tracking Solana and XRP struggle to surpass $3 billion each, underscoring the heavy tilt toward the largest two crypto assets among institutional buyers. Collectively, BTC and ETH account for roughly 95% of that market, highlighting a persistent concentration risk and a growing perception that the most liquid, regulated vehicles remain the preferred route for large investors.

The tilt toward BTC is mirrored in on-chain dynamics. Bitcoin's dominance-measuring BTC's share of total crypto market value excluding stablecoins-has risen to its highest level since mid-2025 as demand for alternative tokens softens. This shift occurs amid a broader cooling in DeFi activity and ongoing concerns around governance tokens, memecoins, and certain decentralized exchange ecosystems following notable security incidents. While the altcoin complex has drawn some attention for diversification, the prevailing appetite among cautious institutions appears to favor BTC-backed exposure and blue-chip assets within the sector.

Market participants have also keenly watched call and put activity in the options market. Deribit data shows call premiums outpacing put premiums by about 24% on Monday, marking a shift from weekend sentiment and signaling greater willingness to bet on upside moves in the near term. While this does not guarantee a sustained rally, it suggests a tilt toward a more constructive risk posture and a willingness among traders to probe higher price levels with defined risk via options.

Equity-style flow data reinforce the story. On Friday, US-listed spot BTC ETFs attracted roughly $630 million in net new money, a sizable vote of confidence from institutional buyers that complements the mining and on-chain improvements driving sentiment. The combination of higher miner profitability, stronger BTC dominance, and robust ETF inflows paints a picture of a crypto market that is rotating back toward BTC leadership after a period of broader altcoin focus.

What to watch next in a BTC-led market backdrop

As investors weigh the ongoing dynamics-mining economics, reserve behavior, ETF demand, and the evolving options curve-the path for Bitcoin will hinge on whether momentum can sustain through broader macro cycles and regulatory developments. A few key watchpoints emerge: how long mining profitability remains supportive as energy costs and efficiency continue to evolve; whether miner balance-sheet strategies shift in response to price movements and reserve levels; and how institutional appetite for BTC and ETH ETFs evolves as new products and regulatory clarity emerge. If the current combination of profitability, dominance, and inflows persists, a move toward new highs or a test of key resistance levels could be on the horizon, with some analysts viewing $85,000 as a plausible milestone should momentum hold.

In the near term, readers should monitor ETF flow data, miner activity, and option-market signals for corroborating evidence of the sentiment shift. Altcoins could remain under pressure if BTC strength broadens, but any sustained improvement in mining profitability and ETF demand would likely keep BTC in the spotlight as the sector navigates a mixed but improving risk environment.

This article reflects data and reporting from Cointelegraph and its referenced sources, including BGometrics, Riot Platforms, HashrateIndex, CoinShares, and Deribit. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

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