Russian Forces Strike Market, Church In Vilniansk, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Vilniansk with drones, hitting a market and a church. Two people were killed and four injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Russian forces attacked Vilniansk using unmanned aerial vehicles, striking the market area and a church.

"Pavilions were destroyed and nearby buildings damaged. Fires broke out at the sites but have already been extinguished. Unfortunately, a married couple was killed: a 51-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman," the statement said.

Fedorov added that the couple's 31-year-old son sustained injuries to his lower limbs and is currently under medical supervision.

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Three other women, aged 32, 36, and 52, were also injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Earlier reports indicated one person killed and one injured.

It was also reported that earlier today Russian forces struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs, killing one person.