Rutte, Zelensky Discuss PURL, Ukraine To Continue To Receive Anti-Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during a meeting in Yerevan on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit, assured President Volodymyr Zelensky that the PURL program is functioning and that anti-ballistic missiles will continue to be supplied to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Discussed with Mark Rutte the implementation of the PURL initiative and attracting new contributions from partners today. It matters that Mark confirmed the program is working and that anti-ballistic missiles will continue to be supplied to Ukraine. It is important to deepen defense cooperation between Ukraine and NATO members, implement joint projects, and work on co-production," Zelensky noted.

He thanked partners for their support in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, including support for the PURL program, which helps protect against Russia's ballistic strikes.

Zelensky: Three more countries contribute about EUR 400M to PURL

As reported, earlier, following a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelensky said that Ottawa is allocating an additional $200 million to the PURL fund.

Overall, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which NATO member states finance the procurement of weapons for Ukraine, requires $15 billion for 2026.

Photo: Office of the President