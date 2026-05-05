Zelensky: Yerevan Summit Demonstrates Scale Of Our Unity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, summarizing the 8th European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan, said that the number of countries involved shows the“scale of our unity.”

Zelensky stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today is truly an important day. There were many productive meetings on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to work for our shared security and strengthen capabilities to protect life. I thank Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the organization. Many countries were represented – and that means a lot,” the statement reads.

According to Zelensky, this demonstrates the“scale of our unity – of all those who value life.” He added that this unity has real strength.

As reported, Zelensky is participating in the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan. On its sidelines, he held meetings with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Canada, Poland, Armenia, and Georgia, as well as with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General. He also took part in a meeting in the Washington format.

Zelensky meets Fico in Yerevan

The two-day European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, held under the slogan“Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe,” brought together 48 heads of state and government. For the first time, a country from outside Europe-Canada-participated in the forum, represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Photo: Office of the President