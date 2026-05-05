Missile Strike On Merefa: Death Toll Rises To Seven, 14 Injured Remain In Hospitals

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A severely wounded man injured in the strike on Merefa has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to seven.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, another person injured in the shelling of Merefa has died in hospital. The injuries of the 59-year-old man were too severe-doctors fought for his life until the last, but could not save him," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, 14 injured people are currently being treated in medical facilities in Kharkiv.

As reported, on the morning of May 4, Russia launched a missile strike on the premises of a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region. Four people were killed at the scene, and two more died later in hospital. A total of 36 people were injured, including children aged 2, 16, and 17. Four of the hospitalized are in serious condition.

Missile strike on Merefa: Death toll climbs to five, 19 injured

The attack damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, shops, a food establishment, the service station, and vehicles. According to preliminary law enforcement data, Russian forces used an Iskander ballistic missile.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine