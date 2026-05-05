UDF Strikes Russian Drone Warehouses, Air Defense Systems In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 3 and during the night of May 4, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a number of Russian military targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The following enemy targets were struck:

drone storage facilities in temporarily occupied Donetsk and Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia region a drone command post near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Sofiivka in Zaporizhzhia region a fuel and lubricants depot and a logistics/materials storage site near Dovzhansk a field artillery depot near temporarily occupied Novoselivka in Luhansk region

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According to updated results of earlier operations on May 3, Ukraine also confirmed strikes on two additional Russian air defense assets:

a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system near the temporarily occupied settlement of Novyi Svit in Donetsk region a P-18 Terek radar station in Sofiivka, Zaporizhzhia region

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Defense Forces recently struck four Russian aircraft, including a Su-57 and Su-34, at the Shagol airbase in Chelyabinsk.