UDF Strikes Russian Drone Warehouses, Air Defense Systems In Occupied Territories
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
The following enemy targets were struck:
-
drone storage facilities in temporarily occupied Donetsk and Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia region
a drone command post near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region
an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Sofiivka in Zaporizhzhia region
a fuel and lubricants depot and a logistics/materials storage site near Dovzhansk
a field artillery depot near temporarily occupied Novoselivka in Luhansk region
According to updated results of earlier operations on May 3, Ukraine also confirmed strikes on two additional Russian air defense assets:
-
a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system near the temporarily occupied settlement of Novyi Svit in Donetsk region
a P-18 Terek radar station in Sofiivka, Zaporizhzhia region
As reported earlier, Ukrainian Defense Forces recently struck four Russian aircraft, including a Su-57 and Su-34, at the Shagol airbase in Chelyabinsk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment