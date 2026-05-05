Zelensky On May 9 Ceasefire: No Official Contact With Ukraine On Proposal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has not been officially contacted regarding a proposed ceasefire on May 9.

Speaking to journalists in Yerevan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Zelensky noted that discussions on the issue had taken place between the United States and Russia, but not with Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"You know, the Americans spoke with the Russians about what might happen on May 9 – whether there will be a ceasefire or not. No one has officially contacted us or made any official proposals," he said.

Zelensky stressed that it is important for Ukraine to be aware of any such discussions, as "this is Russia's war against Ukraine."

"So how will the United States and Russia discuss a ceasefire? [...] What kind of ceasefire are they talking about?" Zelensky added.

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He also noted that Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine, killing civilians.

"Today it was Merefa, yesterday Dnipro – there are dead and wounded, adults and children," Zelensky said, adding that Russia may want to mark the holiday, "but the morning after May 9, they will resume killing us."

"That is why we will see how everything unfolds," Zelensky concluded.

On April 29, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine