Belarus Prepares Training Grounds, Logistics Routes That Russia Could Use At Any Time Border Guard Spokesman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The construction of training sites and logistics routes continues in Belarus. While Russia currently does not have a sufficient troop grouping there to launch an offensive against Ukraine, the infrastructure being created could be utilized at any time.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

"Certain activity is taking place on the territory of Belarus, including the creation of logistics routes, the development of training grounds, and potential further activity in cooperation with Russia. Unfortunately, Belarus continues to support the terrorist state," he said.

According to Demchenko, Russia does not currently maintain forces in Belarus sufficient to pose a direct threat to Ukraine, "but at any moment, all this infrastructure that Belarus is creating can, of course, be used by Russia."

"Intelligence units, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service are monitoring how the situation may develop. The movement of Russian units into Belarus will not go unnoticed," he said.

Ukraine records specific activity on Belarusian border - Zelensky

Demchenko added that Ukraine's task is to repel any invasion attempts and counter efforts to escalate tensions, "especially if there are provocations directly near our border."

As reported, a balloon that entered Ukrainian airspace from Belarus was used as a relay to amplify signals of Russian systems during attacks.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that unusual activity had been observed along the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Photo for illustration purposes