Russia Declares Unilateral 'Ceasefire' On May 8-9

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced what it calls a "ceasefire in honor of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War" from May 8 to 9.

That is according to BBC News Russian, citing a statement from the ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the decision was made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that Ukraine would "follow this example."

At the same time, the ministry referred to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, interpreting them as "threats to strike Moscow on May 9." It warned that if Kyiv attempts to "carry out its criminal plans to disrupt celebrations of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver a corresponding, massive missile strike on central Kyiv."

Zelensky on May 9 ceasefire: No official contact with Ukraine on proposal

Zelensky earlier said that discussions about a potential ceasefire on May 9 had taken place between the United States and Russia, but there had been no official contact with Ukraine on the matter.