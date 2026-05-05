Russian Forces Devastate Kostiantynivka With Overnight Air Bomb Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded how Russian troops carried out nighttime strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

That is according to the border agency, Ukrinform reports.

Footage released by the State Border Guard Service shows residential neighborhoods being hit by Russian air attacks.

As reported, Kostiantynivka remains one of the hottest sectors of the frontline. On May 4, Russian forces attacked near the city itself, as well as in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka.

Photo: Ukrainian Interior Ministry