Russian Forces Devastate Kostiantynivka With Overnight Air Bomb Strikes
That is according to the border agency, Ukrinform reports.
Footage released by the State Border Guard Service shows residential neighborhoods being hit by Russian air attacks.
As reported, Kostiantynivka remains one of the hottest sectors of the frontline. On May 4, Russian forces attacked near the city itself, as well as in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka.
Photo: Ukrainian Interior Ministry
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