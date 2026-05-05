Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Devastate Kostiantynivka With Overnight Air Bomb Strikes

Russian Forces Devastate Kostiantynivka With Overnight Air Bomb Strikes


2026-05-05 01:31:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded how Russian troops carried out nighttime strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

That is according to the border agency, Ukrinform reports.

Footage released by the State Border Guard Service shows residential neighborhoods being hit by Russian air attacks.

As reported, Kostiantynivka remains one of the hottest sectors of the frontline. On May 4, Russian forces attacked near the city itself, as well as in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka.

Photo: Ukrainian Interior Ministry

MENAFN05052026000193011044ID1111067682



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search