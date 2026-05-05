War Update: 132 Clashes On Front Lines, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Nearly 70 Russian Troops In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 132 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on May 4, with particularly intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy launched 21 attacks.

That is according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which published its update on Facebook as of 22:00, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike using a single missile, conducted 54 airstrikes dropping 175 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,782 kamikaze drones, and launched 2,525 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one of five clashes recorded during the day is still ongoing. The enemy conducted 65 shelling attacks, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four assaults near Prylipka, Starytsia, and Ambarnе, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four attempts to advance toward Lyman, Yampil, and Ozerne, with one clash still ongoing.

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In the Sloviansk sector, two enemy attempts to advance near Kryva Luka and Riznykivka were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two attacks near Nykyforivka and Virolubivka, with one engagement ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka, with two clashes still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops carried out 21 attacks near Rodynske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Muravka.

Preliminary estimates indicate that in this sector alone, 52 Russian troops were killed and 16 wounded. Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles, eight pieces of special equipment, and two artillery systems, while also damaging five vehicles, two artillery pieces, and two UAV control points. Additionally, 194 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attempted seven assaults near Sichneve, Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, ten attacks were recorded near Zaliznychne, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Yablukove, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance near Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three assaults toward Antonivka.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors, the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces