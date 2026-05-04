PM Modi Calls BJP's West Bengal Poll Performance 'Historic, Unprecedented'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's strong performance in the West Bengal assembly polls and NDA's victories in Assam and Puducherry and said the "day is historic, unprecedented".

'A Historic and Unprecedented Day'

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters here after the results and trends showed BJP heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and NDA's strong wins in Assam and Puducherry, PM Modi said the result marks trust in the politics of performance. "Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today," he said.

"As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

PM Lauds Party Workers and New Chief

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were the first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief. "Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said.

"These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

Encouraging By-election Results

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging. "In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.

Counting of votes was taken up today for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam. (ANI)

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