BJP's Nishikant Dubey: Bengal Liberated, TMC Is Finished Like AAP

As the BJP breached the barrier of Bengal, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday claimed that West Bengal has "achieved independence from the control of Bangladeshis" and that Trinamool Congress is "finished" just like the Aam Admi Party (AAP). He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee by abolishing Article 370 and "liberating" Bengal

'PM Modi fulfilled Mookerjee's vision'

"The Prime Minister has fully implemented the purpose for which Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. His sole objective was to abolish Articles 370 and 35A and to liberate Bengal, which was under the control of Bangladeshis. Today, West Bengal has achieved independence...," he told ANI

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP had won 48 seats and was leading in 156 seats, while TMC was leading in 62 seats and had won 21 seats.

'BJP will form government with more than 180 seats'

Earlier in the day, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a key party candidate, expressed confidence, stating, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats. "

In a dig at the TMC's poor showing, Adhikari added, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam." He also emphasised the unity of the Hindu vote in favour of PM Modi, stating, "All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government."

On West Bengal Chief Minister reaching the strong room, he responded, "Mamata Banerjee reaching the strong room doesn't matter... Saayoni Ghosh should be expelled from the party for her talk about the Kaaba and Madina, and Abhishek Banerjee should be expelled for corruption... "

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Sakhawat Memorial counting hall in Kolkata. Responding to this, Suryanil Das, the chief election agent of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur assembly constituency, told ANI that "Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises with her mobile phone and without an ID card".

'The TMC is finished'

Nishikant Dubey was also asked about the political prospects of the TMC following its drubbing in the elections. "Now, when Abhishek Banerjee comes to Delhi, I will personally welcome him...," he said while responding to the recent remarks of the TMC general secretary during the campaigning in the run-up to the polls.

"The TMC is finished. Just like the Aam Aadmi Party is finished. All the TMC MPs and MLAs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP will decide whether to take them in or not".

Counting underway

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)