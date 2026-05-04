Adam Scott Reveals Bid To Return To Hellraiser After Death Scene

Actor Adam Scott revealed that he once attempted to return to the Hellraiser franchise, even after his character was killed in a previous instalment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An Audition Against the Odds

During an appearance on the recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Scott shared that he auditioned for Hellraiser: Hellseeker despite playing Jacques in Hellraiser: Bloodline, where his character met his end. "My agent sends an audition for Hellraiser 6, and I'm like, 'Wait a second... I was in Hellraiser 4,'" Scott recalled. "But I need a job. So I'm like, 'Screw it.' And I go to the audition just thinking, 'Maybe they won't notice that I was in Hellraiser 4,'" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Severance star said he even tried to avoid being recognised by a producer from the earlier film during the audition process. "I remember being in the waiting room... seeing a producer from Hellraiser 4 in the office. And just like holding my papers up... 'If he doesn't see me, and they think I do a good job, maybe I'll get in Hellraiser 6 as well,'" he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Scott ultimately did not land the role.

Reflecting on Early Career

Reflecting on his early career, the actor said he was nonetheless grateful for the opportunity to be part of the horror franchise. "I didn't know about Hellraiser, but I was like, 'Oh, this is an acting job?' And so I was so excited," he added. The Hellraiser series, based on The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker, spans 11 films, with the most recent instalment released in 2022. (ANI)

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