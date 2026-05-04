From Breakdown On National TV To TVK Prediction Success: The Viral Redemption Of Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the high-stakes theater of Indian politics, few figures capture the emotional rollercoaster of election night quite like Pradeep Gupta. The Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India has become the face of Indian psephology-not just for his data, but for his raw, unfiltered reactions to it.

After a 2024 that saw him weeping on national television, the 2026 Assembly Election trends have brought a new viral moment: The Redemption Dance.

2024: The Day the Data Broke

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Gupta became a trending topic for a reason no pollster desires. His agency had predicted a massive "400 paar" landslide for the NDA (361–401 seats). When the actual numbers trickled in, showing the incumbent government falling short of a solo majority, the pressure peaked.

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Live on India Today, surrounded by anchors and analysts, Gupta broke down. It was a moment of rare vulnerability in an industry often defined by stoic overconfidence. While some mocked the "miss," many saw a man deeply burdened by the weight of his own accuracy and the 27 years of reputation he had built.

Who is Pradeep Gupta?

Gupta is no stranger to the spotlight. An engineer by training and a data intelligence expert by trade, he has turned Axis My India into a household name. His methodology-built on massive, face-to-face sample sizes-is so distinct that it has been featured as a Harvard Business School case study.

Author of How India Votes and What It Means, Gupta's career has been dedicated to decoding the "Silent Voter." However, as he told NDTV

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regarding the West Bengal polls, that silence can be deafening.

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"About 60–70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta noted, highlighting the immense difficulty of predicting outcomes in polarized climates.

2026: The Mood Turns Festive

Fast forward to the 2026 Assembly Elections, and the atmosphere at the Axis My India office has shifted from somber to celebratory. As early trends for Tamil Nadu began to align with his agency's projections, the "crying pollster" was replaced by a man in motion.

Videos of Gupta dancing have quickly replaced the 2024 clips of him sobbing, signaling a return to form for the agency.

"See, the method of Axis My India is talking to people face to face. And when we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60–70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta told NDTV.

While most pollsters played it safe by forecasting a DMK encore, Axis My India bet big on a 'Vijay wave.' Pradeep Gupta's agency stood alone in predicting that TVK would crash the party, potentially snagging 100 seats and turning the debutant actor into the ultimate kingmaker in the 234-member assembly.