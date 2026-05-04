Suryakumar Yadav Leads Mumbai Indians In MI V LSG In IPL 2026 What Happened To Hardik Pandya? Rohit Sharma Returns Too

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai Indians were forced to leave out captain Hardik Pandya against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an important battle of bottom-placed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Studded with Indian national team starts, the five-time champions are going through a lean phase in this year's IPL, winning just two matches so far.

While everyone expected Pandya to come out for the toss, Indian T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav surprised everyone as he walked to the middle alongside LSG's Rishabh Pant in the middle.

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“He's (Hardik) not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine,” informed Suryakumar at the coin toss. An official update from Mumbai Indians media team clarified that Pandya suffered a back spasm.“Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game,” the statement from Mumbai Indians said.

Besides Pandya, Mumbai Indians have also drafted in Corbin Bosch, replacing Trent Boult. Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first. However, the biggest cheer was reserved for Rohit Sharma. As soon as Suryakumar informed about Rohit's availability, the whole stadium erupted in the background.“Our very own Rohit Sharma is back,” said Suryakumar.

The five-time IPL-winning captain suffered a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 and had to retire hurt for just 19. Since then, Rohit missed five games for Mumbai Indians. Out of those five, Mumbai Indians lost in four of them. But Rohit will only play as an impact substitute.

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The 37-year-old wasn't included in the playing XI after Suryakumar won the toss an opted to bowl first. He will come out to open the Mumbai Indians innings with Ryan Rickelton in company. On the other hand, LSG too have made three changes from the last game. LSG handed Australian Josh Inglis a debut, replacing George Linde. Mukul Choudhary had to sit out for debutant Akshat Raghuwanshi.

MI vs LSG playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI vs LSG impact subs list

Lucknow Super Giants: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

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Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

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