Trump's Approval Tanks Amid Oil Crisis, Inflation Fears And Backlash Over Iran War: New Poll

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to its lowest level of his second term as Americans express growing dissatisfaction over the economy, inflation and the escalating Iran conflict, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

The survey found Trump's approval rating at 37%, while 62% disapprove of his performance - the highest disapproval rating recorded across both of his Presidential terms.

The poll comes as the Iran war has intensified pressure on global oil markets, contributing to a sharp rise in gas prices and renewed economic concerns in the United States.

Economy and inflation ratings deeply underwater

Trump received some of his weakest ratings on economic issues.

About 76% of Americans disapprove of how he is handling the cost of living, while 72% disapprove of his handling of inflation - a significant rise from February polling.

Nearly two-thirds, or 65%, disapprove of Trump's management of the economy overall, matching the worst economic ratings recorded for former President Joe Biden in earlier ABC/Post polling.

Iran conflict adds to political pressure

The poll also showed broad public dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the Iran conflict and US foreign relations.

About 66% disapprove of how Trump is managing the situation involving Iran, while 65% disapprove of his handling of relationships with US allies.

A majority of Americans also believe the United States' use of military force against Iran was a mistake.

Independent voters move away from Trump

Trump's support among independent voters has weakened significantly.

Only 25% of independents approve of his performance - the lowest level recorded for Trump among independents across both Presidential terms.

While Trump continues to maintain strong backing among Republican voters overall, enthusiasm appears to be softening within parts of the party.

About 85% of Republicans approve of Trump overall, but the number who“strongly approve” has dropped from 53% last year to 45%.

Immigration remains Trump's strongest issue

Immigration continues to be Trump's best-performing issue, though even there his ratings remain negative overall.

About 45% approve of Trump's handling of the US-Mexico border, while 54% disapprove.

Republicans still maintain a lead over Democrats on immigration and crime.

| Trump says US will 'guide' stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz Democrats hold slight midterm edge

The survey found Democrats holding a modest advantage ahead of the midterm elections.

Among registered voters, 49% said they would back the Democratic candidate if congressional elections were held today, compared to 44% for Republicans.

However, the poll also showed challenges for Democrats, with 53% of Americans saying the Democratic Party is“too liberal,” slightly higher than the 49% who consider Republicans“too conservative.”

Public doubts Trump's leadership and trustworthiness

The findings also reflected broader concerns about Trump personally.

Roughly seven in 10 Americans said Trump is not honest or trustworthy, while two-thirds said he does not carefully consider important decisions.

About 60% said he lacks the mental sharpness required to serve as president, and 55% questioned whether he is physically healthy enough for the role.

More than half also said Trump is not a strong leader, as per the poll.

Americans pessimistic about country's direction

Two-thirds of Americans said the United States is headed in the wrong direction, including overwhelming majorities of Democrats and independents.

The survey was reportedly conducted among 2,560 US adults and carries a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

| Oil slips after Trump says US will help free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz