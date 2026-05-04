Two US Troops Missing In Morocco After Coastal Training Incident

Officials said the soldiers were believed to have fallen into the ocean after being spotted near a rocky shoreline in the Cap Draa training area on Saturday, prompting a large-scale multinational search operation.

The search, involving U.S. and Moroccan forces as well as allied partners, has deployed helicopters, naval vessels, drones, climbers and divers across land, sea and air, as efforts intensified into Sunday evening.

A U.S. defense official said there was no indication of terrorism, describing the incident as an apparent accident that occurred after the soldiers had completed training activities.

The missing personnel were taking part in the annual African Lion drills, the largest joint military exercise led by the United States on the African continent, involving more than 10,000 troops from over 20 countries, including NATO members.

African Lion is designed to strengthen interoperability between partner forces and enhance readiness across a range of operations, from conventional warfare to humanitarian and disaster response scenarios.

The exercise reflects broader U.S. military engagement in Africa, where Washington works with regional partners to support security cooperation and stability, particularly in areas facing security and environmental challenges.

Joint drills such as African Lion often take place in diverse and sometimes hazardous environments, including coastal and desert region, where participants train under realistic conditions that can pose physical risks.

Search teams remain on high alert as operations continue, with officials expressing hope that further clues will emerge to determine the fate of the missing soldiers.