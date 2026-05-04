403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CGI Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - CGI Inc.: Today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Copilot specialization in Modern Work within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation underscores CGI's expertise in delivering Microsoft 365 Copilot solutions and its capabilities as a partner to clients for transforming and scaling secure AI across the enterprise. CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading up $0.39 at $90.80.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment