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CGI Inc.

CGI Inc.


2026-05-04 10:16:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - CGI Inc.: Today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Copilot specialization in Modern Work within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation underscores CGI's expertise in delivering Microsoft 365 Copilot solutions and its capabilities as a partner to clients for transforming and scaling secure AI across the enterprise. CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading up $0.39 at $90.80.

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