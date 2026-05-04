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G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc.


2026-05-04 10:16:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - G2 Goldfields Inc.: Reports new assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Company's OKO Project in Guyana. The latest drilling successfully extended high-grade shoots down-plunge at the Ghanie deposit, upgraded and confirmed central infill mineralization, and extended gold mineralization south of the existing Ghanie resource along the“Border Zone”. G2 Goldfields Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $10.37.

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