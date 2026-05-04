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Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.


2026-05-04 10:16:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Tilray Brands Inc.: Announced that its 10 Barrel Brewing craft beer brand, is releasing two new additions to its already robust ready-to-drink cocktail line, Clean Slate and Salty Sips. Tilray Brands Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $8.34.

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