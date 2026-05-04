MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers Proprietary H2-RE DCPS Platform Designed to Convert Natural Hydrogen into Off-Grid Power for AI Infrastructure; Establishes Direct Link Between Subsurface Hydrogen and End-Use Energy Delivery

May 04, 2026 7:20 AM EDT | Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic applied research partnership with Lambton College to design, build, and validate a hydrogen-powered modular energy system - the H2-RE DCPS (Hydrogen-Renewable Energy Data Center Power System) - targeting off-grid and grid-constrained AI data center applications.

This initiative represents a significant step in QIMC's vertically integrated "Geology-to-AI" strategy, advancing beyond hydrogen exploration toward energy delivery and infrastructure development, and establishing a direct pathway from natural hydrogen production to end-use power systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic Partnership Established: Collaboration with Lambton College to engineer and validate a hydrogen-powered modular power platform Hydrogen-to-Power Integration: System designed to convert natural hydrogen into electricity for AI data center and other grid-constrained applications Modular Microgrid Architecture: Targeting approximately 15-25 kW continuous output per unit, scalable beyond 50 kW, subject to system configuration and validation AI-Enabled Advisory Layer: Platform under development to support forecasting, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance Off-Grid Deployment Focus: Designed for remote, edge computing, and grid-constrained environments Commercial Platform Strategy: May support future equipment deployment, service models, and energy-as-a-service frameworks Vertical Integration Execution: Platform being developed for potential integration with QIMC's natural hydrogen assets.

CEO COMMENTARY

"This is where QIMC's strategy moves into execution," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

"We are advancing beyond hydrogen discovery and into energy delivery - developing systems designed to convert natural hydrogen into usable power for next-generation AI infrastructure. With the H2-RE DCPS platform, we are building a direct bridge between subsurface hydrogen resources and real-world energy demand, positioning QIMC at the intersection of clean energy and digital infrastructure."

PLATFORM OVERVIEW - H2-RE DCPS

The H2-RE DCPS is being developed as a modular AC-coupled mini-grid system, integrating:

Hydrogen fuel cell systems (primary energy input, subject to configuration and supply) Lithium-ion battery storage Solar and wind renewable inputs Grid-forming master inverter Scalable grid-tied inverter modules

The system is designed to deliver three-phase 208V AC power with plug-and-play modular expansion, enabling incremental scaling aligned with compute demand.

Initial system configurations are being engineered to target approximately 15-25 kW of continuous power output under steady-state conditions, with scalability beyond 50 kW, subject to system design, fuel availability, and performance validation.

System performance will be evaluated during prototype testing against standard microgrid benchmarks, including power quality, stability, efficiency, and system integration performance.

AI-DRIVEN ENERGY MANAGEMENT

A core component of the platform is its AI-enabled advisory layer, currently under development to:

Forecast energy generation and storage performance using time-series data Detect anomalies in voltage, frequency, and system stability Support predictive maintenance and system optimization Generate operational datasets across deployments

The AI system will operate in an advisory capacity, maintaining full operator control while enabling data-driven decision support. AI models will be trained and validated using data generated during prototype and field deployment phases.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Global demand for data center power infrastructure is accelerating due to:

Rapid expansion of AI and high-performance computing Growth in edge and distributed computing architectures Increasing grid constraints and decarbonization requirements

QIMC believes off-grid and grid-constrained environments represent a growing segment that may require modular, scalable, and low-emission power solutions, particularly for edge AI deployments and remote infrastructure.

The H2-RE DCPS platform is being developed to address this emerging demand.

IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP

The project is structured across four development phases:

Phase 1-2: Engineering design, system architecture, and procurement Phase 3: Assembly, installation, and data pipeline integration Phase 4: Commissioning, real-world testing, and AI model prototyping

Commercial deployment will be evaluated following successful validation and demonstration of system performance under operational conditions.

COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGY

Upon successful validation, QIMC may evaluate opportunities to:

Deploy systems across Canada and international markets Target remote industrial operations and AI edge computing clusters Integrate systems with QIMC natural hydrogen assets Develop potential business models, including energy-as-a-service

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

This initiative represents a key step in QIMC's evolution from a resource exploration company toward an integrated energy and infrastructure platform.

By linking natural hydrogen supply with downstream power systems and AI-enabled optimization, QIMC is advancing a model designed to connect Hydrogen Discovery → Production → Energy Systems → AI Optimization → Data Infrastructure

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA). The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model using its proprietary R2G2TM framework, developed in collaboration with INRS.

QIMC is committed to innovation, sustainable development, and the advancement of clean energy solutions.

For Further Information

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

President & Chief Executive Officer

...

+1 514-726-7058

DISCLAIMER

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, validation, and commercialization of the H2-RE DCPS platform and integration with the Company's hydrogen assets. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The H2-RE DCPS platform is currently in the design and prototyping stage and has not demonstrated commercial performance. System capabilities, performance metrics, and economic viability remain subject to engineering validation, field testing, hydrogen supply conditions, and site-specific integration factors. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.