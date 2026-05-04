MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Elixir Consulting Group Launches Business Automation Advisory Service for Small and Mid-Sized Business Owners

May 04, 2026 7:29 AM EDT | Source: Tedfuel

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Elixir Consulting Group, a Pittsburgh-based business strategy and AI implementation consultancy, today announced the formal launch of its Business Automation Advisory service. The service is structured to help small and mid-sized business owners identify manual operational workflows, implement automation systems, and evaluate the cost implications of current processes.







Dr. Connor Robertson, Founder of Elixir Consulting Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The service addresses a pattern commonly observed across privately held businesses, where a significant share of daily operational tasks continue to be performed manually despite being repeatable and suitable for automation. The advisory engagement provides a structured process for identifying those tasks, prioritizing them for systematic review, and implementing tools designed to reduce the labor required to complete them.

Dr. Connor Robertson on the Operational Case for Business Automation

Dr. Connor Robertson, founder of Elixir Consulting Group and author of Buying Wealth and The 7 Minute Phone Call, developed the advisory service following consistent observations across client engagements. In a large share of cases, recurring operational tasks had never been formally evaluated for automation suitability, leaving a portion of available process improvements unaddressed.

"Most businesses have never formally mapped where their operational time goes," said Dr. Robertson. "When we conduct that mapping, we routinely find that a significant portion of recurring task volume involves work that is repeatable, rule-based, and suitable for automation. The advisory process is designed to surface those opportunities and provide a structured path to address them."

Elixir Consulting Group Outlines Three-Phase Service Structure

The Business Automation Advisory service is structured across three sequential phases.

Phase One -- Workflow Mapping. A comprehensive audit of recurring operational tasks, categorized by frequency, time cost, output consistency, and suitability for automation or AI-assisted handling.

Phase Two -- System Design and Implementation. Deployment of automation tools and AI-assisted workflows across identified operational categories, which commonly include customer follow-up, scheduling and appointment management, client onboarding, internal reporting, and accounts receivable processes.

Phase Three -- Operational Review. An assessment of implemented systems against baseline operational data, documenting changes in task completion time, headcount allocation, and process throughput.

Dr. Connor Robertson's Published Works Inform Advisory Approach

The advisory methodology draws on frameworks developed across Dr. Robertson's published works. Buying Wealth examines the role of operational structure and process efficiency in business acquisition and ownership. The 7 Minute Phone Call addresse the operating discipline required to distinguish between tasks that require direct human involvement and those that are repeatable and suitable for delegation or automation. Both works are available at .

Elixir Consulting Group Business Automation Advisory Service Now Available

Additional information about the Business Automation Advisory service is available through the Elixir Consulting Group website at and through Dr. Robertson's website at .

About Elixir Consulting Group

Elixir Consulting Group is a business strategy and AI implementation consultancy headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The firm was founded by Dr. Connor Robertson, a five-time published author, host of The Prospecting Show podcast, and active real estate investor. Elixir Consulting Group works with small and mid-sized business owners across service-based and operationally intensive industries. Additional information is available at .

Media Contact

Dr. Connor Robertson

Founder, Elixir Consulting Group

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

+13152373784

...

Website:

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tedfuel