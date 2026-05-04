Ongold Reports Higher-Grade Gold Composite Assays At Monument Bay, Including 4.12 G/T Au Over 26.75M Including 43.50 G/T Au Over 0.49M, With Higher Gold Grades Observed In The Eastern Deposit Area
|Section
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Au g/t
|W (ppm)
| Au Grade-Thickness
(g/t-m)
|506350E
|TL-14-526
|62.00
|106.00
|44.00
|4.62*
|320**
|203
|Lake Shoot
|including
|62.00
|92.00
|30.00
|6.53*
|456*
|196
|
|including
|62.00
|88.00
|26.00
|7.26*
|521*
|189
|
|including
|62.00
|78.00
|16.00
|8.83*
|23*
|141
|
|including
|78.00
|88.00
|10.00
|4.74*
|1,320*
|47
|
|including
|66.50
|67.00
|0.50
|40.63*
|12*
|
|
|including
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|20.70*
|50*
|
|
|including
|86.00
|87.00
|1.00
|8.00*
|7,840*
|
|Lake Shoot
|TL-14-533
|36.00
|90.00
|54.00
|3.44**
|56**
|185
|
|including
|37.00
|72.00
|35.00
|4.87**
|76**
|170
|
|including
|42.00
|43.00
|1.00
|9.87
|73
|
|
|including
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|13.02
|34
|
|
|including
|51.00
|52.00
|1.00
|5.86
|55
|
|
|including
|88.30
|89.00
|0.70
|4.43
|28
|
|506200E
|TL-20-714
|116.70
|139.50
|22.80
|1.81*
|952
|41
|Lake Shoot
|including
|118.90
|126.00
|7.10
|2.66*
|115
|
|
|including
|118.90
|119.70
|0.80
|18.30*
|6,690
|
|
|and
|131.90
|139.50
|7.60
|2.72*
|1,759
|
|
|including
|131.90
|138.00
|6.10
|3.33*
|1,953
|
|
|including
|134.30
|138.00
|3.70
|4.48*
|2,512
|
|
|including
|134.80
|138.00
|3.20
|5.03*
|2,897
|
|
|including
|136.30
|138.00
|1.70
|3.13*
|4,624
|
|
|including
|136.30
|137.60
|1.30
|3.53*
|4,360
|
|
|including
|137.60
|138.00
|0.40
|1.82*
|5,480
|
|506490E
|TL-11-366
|502.00
|510.00
|8.00
|0.35
|15
|
|Lake Shoot
|including
|502.00
|507.00
|5.00
|0.45
|16
|
|
|and
|565.00
|576.00
|11.00
|1.43
|34
|
|
|including
|568.00
|573.00
|5.00
|3.06**
|43
|
|
|including
|572.00
|573.00
|1.00
|13.1
|55
|
Notes: * = Historical Assay; ** = Mix of Historical and New; No Asterix = All New Assays; All reported intervals are down-hole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time and will be refined with additional structural modeling. Composites are length-weighted; Bolded = g/t Au X length (m) = >25.0 gram-meters; no top cuts have been applied.
Table 1B: Significant Gold Composite Intercepts for the Lake Shoot West
|Section
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Au g/t
|W (ppm)
| Au Grade-Thickness
(g/t-m)
|505770E
|TL-02-69
|92.30
|108.05
|15.75
|5.61*
|327
|88
|Lake Shoot West
|including
|94.00
|106.90
|12.90
|6.55*
|388
|84
|
|including
|93.10
|101.10
|8.00
|10.673*
|330
|85
|
|including
|99.70
|100.10
|0.40
|11.90*
|3,940
|
|
|including
|100.10
|100.70
|0.60
|103.60*
|131
|62
|
|including
|105.90
|106.90
|1.00
|2.37*
|2,320
|
|505530E
|TL-18-646
|266.12
|272.00
|5.88
|0.48**
|546**
|
|Lake Shoot West
|including
|268.65
|272.00
|3.35
|0.67**
|1,114**
|
|
|including
|270.40
|271.10
|0.70
|2.25
|5,260
|
|505860E
|TL-04-191
|15.80
|25.50
|9.70
|1.67**
|53
|
|Lake Shoot West
|including
|19.70
|25.50
|5.80
|2.64*
|79
|
|
|including
|15.80
|17.20
|1.40
|0.59
|31
|
|
|including
|22.35
|22.65
|0.30
|9.81*
|101
|
|
|including
|22.65
|23.00
|0.35
|6.14*
|120
|
|
|including
|23.00
|23.50
|0.50
|6.00*
|6
|
|Lake Shoot West
|TL-11-412
|92.00
|110.00
|18.00
|1.54**
|40
|28
|
|including
|103.00
|110.00
|7.00
|1.95**
|59
|
|
|including
|107.00
|108.00
|1.00
|7.00
|13
|
|
|including
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|2.21
|122
|
Table 1C: Significant Gold Composite Intercepts for the Camp Shoot
|Section
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Au g/t
|W (ppm)
| Au Grade-Thickness
(g/t-m)
|505050E
|TL-14-523
|85.70
|126.26
|40.56
|1.98*
|324**
|80
|Camp Shoot
|including
|94.40
|122.00
|27.60
|2.63*
|364*
|73
|
|including
|100.00
|110.00
|10.00
|5.01*
|710*
|50
|
|including
|101.00
|102.05
|1.05
|7.89*
|2,140*
|
|504800E
|TL-20-703
|132.00
|149.07
|17.07
|3.36**
|663
|57
|Camp Shoot
|including
|143.50
|149.07
|5.57
|5.94**
|1,769
|33
|
|including
|144.00
|149.07
|5.07
|6.35**
|1,888
|32
|
|including
|144.00
|145.55
|1.55
|12.20**
|2,352
|
|
|including
|147.00
|149.07
|2.07
|5.48**
|2,811
|
|
|including
|140.50
|141.50
|1.00
|12.80*
|23
|
|
|including
|144.45
|144.90
|0.45
|5.19
|3150
|
|
|including
|144.90
|145.55
|0.65
|23.40*
|2,700
|
|
|including
|147.00
|147.30
|0.30
|10.40*
|4,530
|
|
|including
|148.77
|149.07
|0.30
|3.13*
|6,350
|
|504700E
|TL-20-702
|26.45
|35.70
|9.25
|3.90*
|516
|36
|Camp Shoot
|including
|27.10
|35.70
|8.60
|4.01*
|549
|34
|
|including
|27.10
|28.80
|1.70
|7.86*
|1,417
|
|
|including
|27.10
|27.40
|0.30
|34.00*
|2,320
|
|
|including
|28.50
|28.80
|0.30
|8.48*
|5,570
|
|
|including
|35.20
|35.70
|0.50
|16.75*
|3,470
|
|504700E
|TL-11-394
|97.00
|106.70
|9.70
|2.20**
|728
|
|Camp Shoot
|including
|99.00
|103.00
|4.00
|5.01
|1,728
|
|
|including
|100.00
|103.00
|3.00
|6.33
|2,294
|
|
|including
|101.00
|103.00
|2.00
|9.28
|2,881
|
|
|including
|100.00
|101.00
|1.00
|0.42*
|1,120
|
|
|including
|101.00
|102.00
|1.00
|13.08
|5,530
|
|
|including
|102.00
|103.00
|1.00
|5.49
|231
|
|504950E
|TL-14-538
|152.74
|168.00
|15.26
|0.699**
|1,270**
|
|Camp Shoot
|including
|156.83
|165.00
|8.17
|1.02**
|2,212**
|
|
|including
|158.17
|164.00
|5.83
|1.15**
|3,013**
|
|
|including
|158.17
|158.68
|0.51
|1.04*
|1,640**
|
|
|including
|161.00
|162.00
|1.00
|1.296*
|11,280*
|
|
|including
|162.00
|163.07
|1.07
|1.42*
|3,840*
|
|
|including
|163.07
|164.00
|0.93
|1.90*
|1,400*
|
|504700E
|TL-20-701
|14.70
|36.56
|21.86
|1.03**
|331**
|
|Camp Shoot
|including
|18.30
|29.00
|10.70
|0.61*
|430
|
|
|including
|16.80
|17.20
|0.40
|15.10*
|
|
|
|including
|24.00
|25.00
|1.00
|0.96*
|2,430*
|
|
|including
|27.62
|28.34
|0.72
|1.88*
|2,340
|
|
|including
|36.14
|36.56
|0.42
|0.996*
|3,370*
|
|504530E
|91-56
|423.40
|444.40
|21.00
|1.17*
|49
|
|Camp Shoot
|including
|441.40
|442.90
|1.50
|1.51*
|260
|
|Camp Shoot
|TL-03-124
|144.00
|148.00
|4.00
|3.56**
|48**
|
|
|including
|146.00
|146.30
|0.30
|12.4
|14
|
Table 1D: Significant Gold Composite Intercepts for the River, Simmons and Simmons West Shoots
|Section
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Au g/t
|W (ppm)
| Au Grade-Thickness
(g/t-m)
|504200E
|TL-18-668
|108.75
|113.85
|5.10
|1.21**
|433**
|
|River Shoot
|including
|108.75
|112.00
|3.25
|1.52**
|623**
|
|
|including
|108.75
|110.00
|1.25
|1.82
|1,220
|
|River Shoot
|TL-04-234
|195.30
|200.30
|5.00
|4.64
|922
|
|
|including
|197.30
|200.30
|3.00
|7.72
|1,527
|
|
|including
|197.30
|198.30
|1.00
|22.83
|4,370
|
|
|including
|199.30
|200.30
|1.00
|0.04
|176
|
|503930E
|TL-14-532
|74.10
|137.00
|62.90
|2.91*
|390**
|183
|Simmons Shoot
|including
|80.00
|137.00
|57.00
|3.12*
|412**
|178
|
|including
|123.00
|137.00
|14.00
|5.28*
|1,435*
|74
|
|including
|84.00
|85.00
|1.00
|62.35*
|50*
|
|
|including
|124.00
|125.00
|1.00
|14.70*
|3,830*
|
|
|including
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|16.28*
|2,586*
|
|
|including
|134.00
|135.00
|1.00
|26.21*
|50*
|
|503300E
|TL-19-697B
|160.25
|187.00
|26.75
|4.12**
|730**
|111
|Simmons Shoot
|including
|163.48
|182.65
|19.17
|5.38*
|1,002*
|103
|
|including
|181.03
|181.38
|0.35
|125.00*
|18,700*
|44
|
|including
|181.38
|181.87
|0.49
|43.5
|4,660
|
|503650E
|TL-11-434
|144.00
|189.00
|45.00
|1.35**
|104
|61
|Simmons Shoot
|including
|144.00
|159.00
|15.00
|1.01*
|191
|
|
|including
|144.00
|145.00
|1.00
|0.78*
|1,780
|
|
|including
|167.00
|167.50
|0.50
|2.01*
|1,060
|
|Simmons Shoot
|TL-12-448
|209.00
|253.00
|44.00
|1.38**
|59**
|61
|
|including
|232.00
|253.00
|21.00
|1.927**
|42
|40
|
|including
|242.00
|242.50
|0.50
|45.33
|101
|
|503650E
|TL-11-430
|420.00
|428.00
|8.00
|0.99**
|154
|
|Simmons Shoot
|including
|425.00
|428.00
|3.00
|1.57*
|292
|
|
|including
|426.00
|428.00
|2.00
|0.52*
|581
|
|
|including
|426.00
|427.00
|1.00
|0.69*
|1,120
|
|503200E
|TL-11-417
|95.00
|108.00
|13.00
|2.63**
|243
|34
|Simmons Shoot West
|including
|101.00
|108.00
|7.00
|1.95*
|402
|
|
|including
|99.10
|100.00
|0.90
|13.2
|44
|
|
|including
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.43*
|1,740
|
|
|and
|118.00
|124.00
|6.00
|0.60*
|1,544
|
|
|including
|121.00
|122.00
|1.00
|0.72*
|5,240
|
|
|including
|122.00
|123.00
|1.00
|0.25*
|61
|
|
|including
|123.00
|124.00
|1.00
|0.19*
|3,910
|
|503200E
|TL-11-419
|83.00
|92.00
|9.00
|2.51**
|384
|
|Simmons Shoot West
|including
|86.00
|91.00
|5.00
|1.92**
|670
|
|
|including
|86.00
|87.00
|1.00
|0.68
|1,210
|
|
|including
|89.00
|90.00
|1.00
|1.67
|1,410
|
|504530E
|TL-14-519
|49.00
|65.00
|16.00
|1.01**
|195
|
|Simmons Shoot West
|including
|55.44
|65.00
|9.56
|1.11**
|320
|
|
|including
|55.44
|60.54
|5.10
|0.79**
|566
|
|
|including
|55.44
|55.83
|0.39
|0.55*
|3,420
|
|
|including
|60.15
|60.54
|0.39
|0.64*
|3,691
|
|
|including
|64.74
|65.00
|0.26
|16.78*
|330
|
|503090E
|TL-20-708
|41.06
|46.43
|5.37
|2.91**
|759
|
|Simmons Shoot West
|including
|41.06
|43.03
|1.97
|3.53
|2,026
|
|
|including
|41.56
|42.42
|0.86
|5.95*
|4,607
|
|
|including
|41.88
|42.42
|0.54
|4.09*
|6,270
|
All tungsten assays received: out of 12,418 historical pulps across the deposit in 308 drill holes totaling 12,422 meters of core were dispatched for tungsten assaying, 55 samples returned greater than 500 ppm tungsten (529 to 6,350 ppm range). Assaying from the winter program returned only two (2) samples grading of 509 and 2,350 ppm W (with a re-assay returning 5,340 ppm W); TL-03-143 (146.8 to 147.4m) and GSC-04-04 (86.9 to 87.5 m), respectively. Hole TL12-484 returned one sample assaying 2,140 ppm W.
Geology of the Monument Bay Gold Deposit
The Monument Bay Gold Deposit consists of a series of trending east to northeast, shallow to steeper plunging shoots that extend for over 4.2 km within the regional Twin Lakes Shear Zone ("TLSZ"). The TLSZ is a major break splay off the regional Stull-Wunnummin Fault, which extends for over 400 kilometers. The deposit consists of at least six (6) east-west historical shoots, dipping between 70° to 75° to the north. A detailed structural review of selected cores by a seasoned structural geologist from Terraine Geoscience Ltd. has determined that gold deposition is structurally controlled by a combination of shallow ~20 to 25 degree east-northeast plunging and moderate 35 to 45 degree east northeast plunging shoots."
The main gold-(tungsten) host is the Twin Lake Porphyry ("TLP"), a feldspar porphyry/felsite body which is up to 80 meters thick and extends in excess for 4.2 kms. The surrounding co-magmatic felsic to intermediate metavolcanics forms an apron about the TLP and is dominant for most of the deposit area transitioning into a hanging-wall clastic metasediments in the western part of the deposit area.
On a deposit-scale a gold-bearing potassic (kspar + sericite) alteration 'pipe' in the western part of the deposit transitioning to sericite-quartz-albite feeder in the eastern part of the deposit hosted in the TLP. There are extensive tourmalinized crackle breccias within the TLP and localized tourmaline hydrothermal breccias. Tourmaline is associated with secondary quartz-carbonate-albite veining. Fuchsite has been locally noted.
Sheeted, stockwork veining (>10%-15% veining) reflect high-grade gold-(tungsten) grade thickness. The veining is continuous along strike and at depth, commonly forming within the TLP and its contacts. They form sinuous to linear/planar bodies in section with four main stockwork vein types as follows:Quartz; Quartz-Albite (smoky/mauve quartz); Quartz Tourmaline; and Quartz-Carbonate Vein.
The gold-(tungsten) mineralization is associated with very fine-grained disseminated and fracture-fill arsenopyrite, pyrite, and scheelite ± visible gold ± electrum ± galena ± chalcopyrite ± pyrrhotite. Arsenopyrite and pyrite typically range <1% to 5%, where arsenopyrite is replacing pyrite. Visible gold is commonly free and spatially associated with arsenopyrite but can occur as in inclusions within the arsenopyrite and pyrite.
Tungsten mineralization occurs in the form of scheelite and commonly occurs as follows:Multiple or isolated linear, thin fractures associate quartz and quartz-albite veining sub-parallel to shearing. Series of folded thin fractures and fine grained disseminated attenuated lenses. Isolated to patchy grains spatially close to faults.
The re-logging and re-sampling program observed scheelite in a variety of host lithologies, but more commonly in the TLP, particularly in stockwork vein systems. Both the re-sampling and pulp re-analyses programs did not significantly increase the tungsten content, but it did both confirm and added to the confidence of the historical data. The analyses for tungsten will assist both the geological and re-enforce the resource modelling of the deposit.
Historical Resource Estimate of the Monument Bay Deposit
The last official gold resource estimate was completed in 2017 by Yamana Gold and did not include tungsten. ONGold's published NI 43-101 technical report published on sedarplus in 2025 discloses a historical gold mineral estimate of approximately 2.3 million gold ounces (58.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.24 g/t) in the "Measured" and "Indicated" Mineral Resources categories, and 720,000 gold ounces (24.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t) in the "Inferred" Mineral Resources category (see Press Release Dated June 13, 2025). This consists of in-pit resources above a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold.
These historical mineral estimates, although compliant with NI 43-101 guidelines at the time they were prepared, are historical and should not be considered current. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and accordingly it should not be relied upon. The author and the Company are not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. To verify the historical estimate, a qualified person needs to review the historical data, review any work completed at Monument Bay since the date of the historical estimate and complete a new mineral resource estimate. The author of the Technical Report and the Company view this historical estimate as a conceptual indication of the potential size and grade of the gold-tungsten deposit in the area, and this information is relevant to ongoing exploration efforts.
No mineral reserves have been defined at Monument Bay.
Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Methods
Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (" QA/QC ") procedures were executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Drill core of various sizes was logged and sampled by Company personnel.
Sample sizes respect both geological and mineralized contacts and generally range from 0.3m to a maximum length of 1.0 m. Drill is cut in half, or quartered (historical core), with the other half retained for future verification. The other half of the core is placed in strong plastic sample bags, a sample tag placed in the bag and the bag numbered, with a permanent magic marker with the sample number. Coarse blanks and certified reference standards (Oreas) as inserted by the geologist into the sample stream every 10th sample. Each bag is then individually sealed using strong zip ties. Sample batches of ten (10) are placed in security tag-sealed rice bags for shipment to the laboratory. Sample submission forms are completed as a part of the chain-of-custody tracking process with sample dispatched to the laboratory with ONGold personnel or contracted courier services.
Samples are then analyzed at Actlabs in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the company's primary analytical laboratory. ONGold always uses labs that are both ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified. Upon receiving the samples, the laboratory sends ONGold a sample submission confirmation email verifying that the samples have been received and will advise if any security tracking tags have been tampered with or lost in the process.
At the lab, samples are organized for internal tracking, dried and prepared using RX1 sample preparation handling. The entire sample is crushed to a nominal -2 mm, mechanically split to obtain a representative sub-sample and then pulverized to at least 95% -105 microns (μm). All steel mills are mild steel and do not introduce Cr or Ni contamination. Samples are initially analyzed by 50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish (1A2-50). Any sample assaying greater than 5.0 g/t Au is re-assayed by fire assay gravimetric analyses (1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10.0 g/t Au. Samples exceeding 10.0 g/t Au or those samples identified as containing visible gold are analyzed by 1,000-gram gold-fire assay metallic screen analysis (1A4-1000).
Geochemical analyses consist of near total digestion analyses for 35 elements, including tungsten, by ICP which has a maximum detection limit for tungsten (W) of 10,000 ppm. Overlimit samples for tungsten are analyzed using XRF (Code 8-XRF W). If a coarse blank or certified reference standard fails, then five (5) samples on either side of the failed samples are re-assayed by the lab, including the standard, and if the issue has been resolved, the new assays are entered as finals in the database.
Once all the final assay reports are received, 10% of the pulps are dispatch from Actlabs directly to a secondary laboratory for assay verification as part of the QA/QC procedures; in this case AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay. For field samples, 5% of the samples are dispatched for verification.
References:
Rodney Barber of ONGold Resources Ltd. and Karen Mathers of Stantec Consulting Ltd. (2025): "Technical Report on the Monument Bay Project, Manitoba", dated May 30, 2025, prepared for ONGold Resources Ltd., published by the Company on its profile on SEDAR+ at , 118 pp.; report also referenced met. work Thibault & Associates Inc. (2015).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Dunbar, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of ONGold, a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101 (not independent). Data verification included (i) review of historical drilling and assay database records for the drill holes referenced herein, (ii) review of core logging and sampling records from the 2025 re-logging program, and (iii) check assays on a subset of historical pulps (including the 1,204 pulps described in this news release) to compare original and duplicate gold results. Final pulp samples have been dispatched by the primary laboratory directly to the secondary laboratory for secondary assay verification with results expected in the next three weeks. Limitations: the QP has not verified all underlying historical data for the entire 615-hole dataset and verification is limited to the referenced holes and the described check-assay program. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in the exploration work.
About ONGold Resources Ltd.
ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold-Tungsten Project, TPK Gold Project, Domain Gold Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.
ONGold Resources Ltd. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Kyle Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Contact Information
Kyle Stanfield
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1 (647) 749 5836
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, 'forward-looking information'). Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and results of the updated mineral resource estimate, the interpretation of geological information, the potential for resource expansion and conversion, planned sampling, surveys and drilling, and the timing of future work programs. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release is not current and may differ materially from any future mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions made by management at the date hereof, including assumptions regarding current and planned exploration activities, availability of financing, commodity prices, permits, laboratory turn-around times, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration, sampling and assay results, geological interpretation and model risk, commodity price volatility, access, permitting and environmental matters, financing, contractor and equipment availability, and regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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Source: ONGold Resources Ltd.
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