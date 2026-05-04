(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) StrikePoint Drills Multiple Gold-Silver Intercepts Including 21.34m grading 0.62 g/t Au and 8.6 g/t Ag at the Hercules Target and 13.72m grading 1.09 g/t Au and 4.6 g/t Ag at the Cliffs Target May 04, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from its Spring 2026 drill program on the Hercules Gold Project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The drill program has been completed with 29 holes totaling 3,918m being drilled. The goal of the program is to provide sufficient data for a maiden resource estimate, anticipated to be delivered by Q4 2026. Highlights of the first 9 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes (1,440.18 metres) of the program are as follows. Table 1: Hercules Gold Project May 4 2026, Drill Results

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) H26001 Hercules 103.63 150.88 47.24 0.34 3.1 including 135.64 147.83 12.19 0.51 4.4 H26002 Hercules 7.62 13.72 6.10 0.11 0.6 and 45.72 48.77 3.05 0.21 0.6 and 97.54 100.58 3.05 0.14 0.9 H26003 Hercules 80.77 106.68 25.91 0.37 6.7 including 80.77 85.34 4.57 1.03 14.8 and 149.35 181.36 32.01 0.32 3.6 including 167.67 173.74 6.07 0.61 6.5 and 193.55 195.07 1.52 3.21 <0.5 H26006 Hercules 51.82 56.39 4.57 0.22 0.9 and 82.30 92.96 10.66 0.23 1.4 and 123.44 131.06 7.62 0.24 1.5 H26011 Hercules 179.83 201.17 21.34 0.62 8.6 H26012 Cliffs 92.96 112.78 19.82 0.17 1.0 and 222.5 236.22 13.72 1.09 4.6 H26013 Hercules 1.52 15.24 13.72 0.14 1.0 and 39.62 42.67 3.05 0.38 1.7 H26014 Cliffs 44.20 105.16 60.96 0.21 2.8 H26017 Lucky Rusty 0.00 15.24 15.24 0.14 1.3 Length reported above is sample length, there is insufficient data to estimate true thickness.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint said, "From this initial batch of results, drilling continues to show the near surface, predictable nature of the mineralization at Hercules. Hole H260011 showed significant high grade mineralization on the southern end of the Hercules Target. It may represent a new high grade corridor for further follow up drilling, while H26014 showed more than 60 meters (200 feet) of continuous gold mineralization at the Cliffs target."

Drilling Discussion:

H26012 cut 13.72m grading 1.09 g/t Au with 4.6 g/t Ag, it is on one of the southernmost holes on the Cliffs showing, indicating that the deposit remains strongly open to the south.

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H26011 cut 21.34m of 0.62 g/t Au with 8.6 g/t Ag, the hole was terminated in mineralization with the final sample grading 0.28 g/t Au with 3.1 g/t Ag. This mineralization was to the west of the previously modelled mineralization and may represent the discovery of a new zone of high-grade gold at the Hercules Gold Project.

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H26014 cut a 60.96m of 0.21g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag. This hole was designed to test for extensions of mapped mineralization where the showings have been buried by late overburden. The significant length of mineralization cut indicates that this part of the system remains open to the south and at depth.







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H26017 is the first drilling into the Lucky Rusty showing and entered mineralization immediately. The Lucky Rusty showing is one of the northernmost showings on the property, and the collar of H26017 is over 2 kilometers north of the collar of H26012.

H26006 was drilling on the incorrect azimuth due to magnetic interference when positioning the drill hole.

Table 2, May 4, 2026 Hercules Gold Project Drillhole Collar Information

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azi Dip H26001 287921.6 4344759 2014.668 290 -50 H26002 288199.5 4345035 1910.774 290 -45 H26003 287961.3 4344821 2009.411 290 -55 H26006 288171.3 4344953 1937.751 290 -45 H26011 287889.6 4344697 2036.047 280 -50 H26012 286961.9 4344671 2015.993 270 -60 H26013 288171.6 4345092 1889.901 290 -45 H26014 287139.4 4344779 2046.206 290 -50 H26015 287773.4 4346430 1730.186 280 -50 H26017 287311.2 4346776 1678.127 280 -50







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Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

The Hercules Gold Project features an Exploration Target, as defined by NI 43-101, as follows:

Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target Model *

Exploration Target Tonnage Range (tonnes) Grade Range (g/t) Au 40,300,000 - 65,600,000 0.48 - 0.63

* The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

The Exploration Target used data from the Sirens, Hercules, Cliffs, Loaves, Lucky Rusty, Rattlesnakes, and NorthEast showings on the Hercules Gold Project. In this area there are a total of 306 historical drillholes yielding a total of 31,776 m in the drillhole database along with data for 121 surface trenches. The drillhole database contains a total of 18,409 sample interval entries, with the trenches providing another 475 sample entries. A total of 5,620 sample intervals are contained within the mineralization domains utilized for the Exploration Target.

The mineralization is near surface giving the potential of an open pit, heap leach (oxide) operation.

In addition to the drill-tested targets in the northern part of the property there are over 40 undrilled targets on the property, some of which also include visible gold at surface.

For further information on the Exploration Target, please refer to the Company's March 3, 2025 news release. The technical report describing the Exploration Target and the Hercules Gold Project can be found on the Company's website.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

About Nevada

Nevada is one of the most globally recognized mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 Moz Au produced to date. Multiple operators in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwan Mining, and Integra Resources. Many of the operations are open pit, heap leach operations, operating at similar grades to the Exploration Target defined on the Hercules Gold Project.

QA/QC

Samples were split in the field using industry standard techniques. Samples were sealed in individual numbered bags prior to shipment to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, prior to assaying in ALS Global facilities in North Vancouver.

Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Various metals including silver, arsenic, and antimony are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, please contact:

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Knox Henderson, Head of Investor Relations

T: (604) 551-2360

E: ...

W:

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.