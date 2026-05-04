MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TTGI Insentra Subsidiary Secures Strategic Multi-Phase Enterprise AI Engagement with U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Client Multi-phase AI adoption program spans workforce enablement, enterprise agent development, and AI governance for a high-growth U.S. advanced manufacturing organization

May 04, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ( "TTGI" or the "Company" ), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that its Insentra subsidiary has secured a six figure strategic multi-phase enterprise AI engagement with a high-growth advanced manufacturing organization headquartered in the United States, demonstrating the Group's capability to deliver complex, enterprise-scale AI solutions.

The initial project includes a six-month Managed Services contract covering:

Scope: Multi-phase enterprise AI program (AI Momentum) spanning AI use case discovery, workforce enablement, agentic development, ongoing operational support, and AI governance. Technologies: Microsoft 365 Copilot, Cowork, Azure OpenAI, Symphony, Microsoft Purview, Power Automate, Dataverse, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Insentra's proprietary MIA (My Intelligent Assistant) platform. Delivery model: Insentra-led delivery through our Partner, with phased governance decision gates.

The strategic significance of this engagement reflects:

Insentra's growing traction with high-growth, IP-sensitive organizations in the advanced manufacturing and deep technology sectors; Increasing enterprise demand for structured, governed AI adoption programs that address both capability uplift and compliance risk; Insentra's end-to-end AI methodology, from discovery through to production-grade agentic solution development and ongoing operation; and TTGI's ability to serve complex, multi-stakeholder enterprise clients through its subsidiary network.

While specific financial terms were not disclosed, the engagement is aligned with the Company's strategic focus on:

Recurring revenue opportunities through multi-phase, subscription-based service delivery; Expansion within enterprise customers across the advanced manufacturing, deep technology, and defense-adjacent sectors; Long-term partner-led delivery models that compound value over time; and Building Insentra's referenceable client portfolio in the U.S. market.

Ronnie Altit, Global VP, Sales and Marketing, TTGI, said, "This type of engagement represents exactly the high-growth, IP-sensitive sector where a governed, people-first approach to AI is essential. Insentra's ability to move beyond experimentation and deliver structured, enterprise-grade AI programs is a genuine differentiator. It reinforces our growing U.S. momentum and the increasing demand we are seeing for practical, scalable AI adoption."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, added, "This engagement reflects the strategic role Insentra plays within TTGI's broader Technology-as-a-Service platform. Enterprise AI adoption is not a one-time project; it's a long-term transformation that creates recurring revenue opportunities and deeper customer relationships. As we continue to expand in the U.S., wins like this validate both our capability and our positioning in a rapidly evolving market."

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, security, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit .

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact ..., visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

TTGI Contact:

Chairman: Ralph Garcea

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Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

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Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: please email ...

Sales inquiries: please email ...

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.