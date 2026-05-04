MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

May 04, 2026 7:49 AM EDT | Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 2, 2026, it has satisfied its post-closing payment under the second amended and restated earn-agreement dated January 28, 2026 (the " Earn-In Agreement ") among the Company, Nuvau Minerals Corp. and Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore "), pursuant to which the Company acquired (the " Earn-In Transaction ") from Glencore its interest in certain properties comprising the Matagami mining camp (collectively, the " Property "), located in the Abitibi region of central Québec, Canada.

In satisfaction of the aggregate payment of $10,000,000 to Glencore under the Earn-In Agreement, the Company: (i) paid $5,000,000 in cash, and (ii) issued 6,325,910 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the " Payment Shares ") at a deemed issue price of $0.7904 per Payment Share for the remaining $5,000,000.

The issuance of the Payment Shares was subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Payment Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

For more information regarding the Earn-In Transaction, please refer to the Earn-In Agreement, a copy of which has been filed and is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Nuvau

Nuvau is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in the Abitibi region of Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

For further information please contact:

Christina McCarthy

Chief Executive Officer, Nuvau Minerals

Telephone: 416-712-6151

Email: ...

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; and the ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.