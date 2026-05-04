Railtown AI Technologies Announces Appointment Of Industry Leader Saeed Otufat-Shamsi To Advisory Board

May 04, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (" Railtown " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based AI developer tools and agentic orchestration company, announces the appointment of Saeed Otufat-Shamsi to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the Company's leadership in artificial intelligence, enterprise transformation, and AI infrastructure development.

Saeed Otufat-Shamsi is a visionary technology executive with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of software engineering, enterprise transformation, and artificial intelligence. Holding a B.Sc. in Software Engineering and an MBA in Technology Management, Saeed has built his career on turning bold technical ideas into industry-defining outcomes.

Saeed began his entrepreneurial journey as CEO and Co-Founder of NovoTech Software, a Vancouver-based AI company specializing in expert-system intelligence for geotechnical engineering. Under his leadership, NovoTech developed predictive analytics solutions that modelled complex subsurface behaviour for clients in civil engineering, mining, and infrastructure, culminating in the company's successful acquisition by Rocscience.

At TELUS, Saeed has spent more than a decade leading some of the most ambitious digital transformation programs in Canada. He directed a global team of more than 150 software engineers across five countries, delivering award-winning AI-powered customer experience solutions at enterprise scale.

Most recently, Saeed has played a leading role in the design, development, and operationalization of Canada's most powerful sovereign AI cluster. Architecting all five layers of a modern AI Factory, from power and cooling infrastructure through platform, models, and applications, his team delivered a full-stack compute environment ranked #1 in Canada and #78 worldwide in the Top500. A key dimension of this initiative has been the assembly of a full stack of Canadian independent software vendors (ISVs), strengthening the domestic AI ecosystem and advancing Canada's sovereign AI ambitions.

"Adding someone of Saeed's calibre to Railtown's Advisory Board is a major milestone for our Company," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI Technologies. "His experience spanning AI infrastructure, enterprise-scale software engineering, and national-level AI initiatives aligns directly with Railtown's mission to build and scale the next generation of AI developer tools, agentic systems, and enterprise AI solutions."

In his role as Advisory Board Member, Saeed will provide strategic guidance to Railtown as the Company continues expanding its AI ecosystem, affiliate network, developer platforms, and enterprise AI offerings.

"I am excited to join Railtown AI Technologies at such an important stage in the evolution of artificial intelligence," said Saeed Otufat-Shamsi. "Railtown's vision of building practical, scalable AI infrastructure and enabling organizations to deploy intelligent agent-based systems has the potential to create meaningful impact across industries. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow their platform and ecosystem."

Beyond his corporate achievements, Saeed is also an Advisory Board Member of the World's Forgotten Children Foundation and Someone To Tell It To, reflecting his commitment to leveraging technology and leadership for meaningful social impact.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform - including real-time ingestion (Railengine), agent development frameworks (Railtracks ADK), and advanced observability (Conductr) - helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale.