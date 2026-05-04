MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zodiac Gold Launches High-Resolution Drone Survey to Scale Arthington Discovery Across 16km Trend

May 04, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a high-resolution drone magnetic and LiDAR survey over its flagship 16km Arthington-Youth Camp trend (Map 1). This survey is a key step in advancing the Company's 2026 exploration program and unlocking district-scale potential at its Todi Gold Project.

David Kol, President & CEO, commented: "We've already made a discovery at Arthington, now we're scaling it. This program is about turning that discovery into a repeatable model across 16 kilometers. That's how you move from a single discovery to a district-scale gold system, and that's where real value is created. This survey will give us the data to target smarter, drill more efficiently, and accelerate resource growth."

The Arthington discovery has already demonstrated exceptional consistency, with gold intersected in 37 of 39 drill holes. This survey is designed to identify the geophysical signature of that discovery and to search for zones with similar characteristics across the broader trend, significantly enhancing targeting and accelerating the conversion of exploration success into resource growth. By integrating high-resolution magnetics with LiDAR, Zodiac Gold will map the structural controls on mineralization, including key shears, faults, and lithological contacts, while generating a detailed digital terrain model to support both targeting and mineral resource estimation.

The 47.8km2 survey will be flown on northeast-southwest flight lines at 50m spacing by Axis Drone Surveys, with comprehensive data processing and interpretation to be completed by renowned geophysical consultants, Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC). The interpretation will feed directly into the Company's ongoing 14,000m drill program, of which 2,343m has been completed in 13 holes, with geological logging showing encouraging signs along the southern gold-in-soil trend at Ben Ben. The survey is expected to improve drill precision, increase discovery rates, and support a planned mineral resource estimate in Q4 2026, positioning the Company to demonstrate scale and continuity across the 16km trend.







Map 1: Drone magnetic / LiDAR survey area with gold-in-soil anomalism along the 16km trend from Arthington to Youth Camp

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Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and returned high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at or contact:

David Kol

President & CEO

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.