MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greenheart Gold Announces New Director Appointment

May 04, 2026 8:15 AM EDT | Source: Greenheart Gold Inc.

Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the " Company " or " Greenheart Gold ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Brady, Investment Manager at La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, to the Company's board of directors (the " Board "). Mr. Brady was nominated by La Mancha Investments S.à.r.l. (" La Mancha "), pursuant to the investor rights agreement dated April 30, 2026 between Greenheart Gold and La Mancha, in connection with the Company's C$59,850,000 private placement (see the Company's press release dated April 30, 2026).

"We are pleased to welcome Joseph to the Board," stated David Fennell, Executive Chairman of Greenheart Gold. "Joseph's extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, combined with his strong investment and global market expertise, will be a valuable asset to the Board and the Company."

Mr. Brady is an Investment Manager at La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, where he manages part of the Fund's portfolio and supports the development and execution of its investment strategy across new opportunities and existing holdings. Since joining La Mancha Resource Capital LLP in 2022, Mr. Brady has focused particularly on expanding the Fund's presence in Latin America. Previously, Mr. Brady worked in BMO Capital Markets' top-ranked global metals and mining research team. Mr. Brady holds a Mining Engineering degree from the Camborne School of Mines and a Master's in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold is building on its management's technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).