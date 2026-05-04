MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WOW24-7 Launches Automation & AI Department to Scale Enterprise AI in Customer Experience

May 04, 2026 8:37 AM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - WOW24-7, a G2 Grid Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing delivering enterprise customer support outsourcing services to more than 100 enterprise and mid-market clients across 20+ countries, today announced the launch of its Automation and AI Department (AAD) - a dedicated strategic division designed to operationalize artificial intelligence in customer experience environments where performance expectations are increasingly under board-level scrutiny.







WOW24-7

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The move comes as enterprises accelerate AI adoption in customer experience while facing growing pressure to demonstrate measurable performance outcomes and regulatory readiness.

Global enterprise investment in AI-powered customer experience operations continues to accelerate. However, performance outcomes remain inconsistent. Many organizations struggle to achieve expected containment levels, while customer satisfaction for AI-led interactions continues to lag behind human agents. At the same time, enforcement of the EU AI Act begins in August 2026, introducing new compliance obligations for organizations deploying AI in regulated markets.

Against this backdrop, WOW24-7's Automation and AI Department is designed to convert AI initiatives into measurable operational performance.

"Enterprises are not lacking AI technology. They are lacking operational accountability," said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. "Boards are asking hard questions about cost per contact, containment performance, and compliance exposure. AI initiatives without structured ownership fail. AAD was built to ensure that AI investments translate into durable CX outcomes."

From AI Deployment to AI Accountability

Unlike traditional AI vendors that focus on technology delivery, or consulting firms that exit after strategy engagement, WOW24-7's AAD assumes ongoing operational responsibility for performance metrics.

The department consolidates capabilities across the following areas:

AI agent architecture and orchestration Human-in-the-loop governance and supervision End-to-end CX workflow engineering Enterprise systems integration and automation AI performance analytics and business intelligence Regulatory readiness and AI governance frameworks AI Managed Services with continuous optimization

The department operates under Six Sigma Black Belt methodology and is supported by ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, and PCI DSS-certified infrastructure.

By embedding AI within structured CX operations, WOW24-7 targets improvements in containment rates, first contact resolution, agent productivity, cost per contact, and regulatory risk mitigation - metrics increasingly tied to enterprise performance and operational maturity.

Positioned for Three High-Pressure Enterprise Segments

The Automation and AI Department is structured to address three growing market cohorts:

The Underperforming Deployer

Organizations 6-24 months into AI implementation facing low containment, declining CSAT, and executive pressure to justify automation performance.

The Strategic Planner

Enterprises preparing AI rollout who seek operational rigor, governance frameworks, and measurable performance outcomes from day one.

The Compliance-Driven Operator

Companies operating in regulated markets that must implement EU AI Act oversight protocols, documentation, and audit trails ahead of August 2026 enforcement.

As AI governance transitions from theoretical discussion to regulatory requirement, operational maturity becomes a competitive differentiator.

Scaling the Experience Center Model

AAD represents the next evolution of WOW24-7's Experience Center model, integrating automation, 100% QA oversight, AI Ops as a Service, advanced interaction analytics, and enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure within a unified accountability framework.

WOW24-7 maintains vendor-agnostic partnerships across 10+ automation and AI platforms, alongside certified CRM relationships with various clients. The company's global Experience Centers in the USA, Colombia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the Philippines enable 24/7 operational coverage with right-shore efficiency.

With more than 100 clients worldwide and operations spanning over 20 countries, WOW24-7's expansion into structured AI operationalization signals a strategic shift from traditional outsourcing toward AI-governed CX infrastructure management.

"Enterprise buyers are moving beyond experimentation. They need measurable outcomes," said Tracy Wehringer, MBA, Chief Marketing Officer of WOW24-7. "AAD is built around sustained operational ownership. We lead with Customer Support and CX performance metrics - not AI feature sets."

Availability

The Automation and AI Department is available immediately to enterprise and mid-market organizations globally. WOW24-7 is offering complimentary CX performance and AI readiness assessments to qualified companies evaluating workflow optimization or EU AI Act compliance preparedness.

More information is available at wow24-7.

About WOW24-7

WOW24-7 is a G2 Grid Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing, delivering customer support outsourcing and CX operations transformation services to 100+ clients across 20+ countries. The company combines Six Sigma-certified operational excellence with deep AI, automation, and cloud infrastructure expertise, enabling enterprises to scale customer experience with accountability, compliance, and measurable performance outcomes.