MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VBNGtv Announces Premiere of Original Series self! Featuring Brandon "Stix" Salaam Bailey, Andy Dane Carter, Itibari Zulu, and Erin Schmidt, Showcasing Real-World Insights from Today's Business Leaders

May 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: VYRE Network

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - VYRE Business News Global (VBNGtv), a wholly owned subsidiary of the VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), is a capital markets media engine focused on supporting small and micro-cap companies, business leaders, and brand partners through strategic visibility and connections, today announced the premiere of Season 1 of its new original series, Self Empowerment Lessons Flourished (self!), debuting Thursday, May 7, 2026.

self! is a business-focused series designed to deliver actionable insights from entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders who have navigated the challenges of building, scaling, and sustaining successful ventures. The series explores the mindset, financial discipline, and decision-making frameworks that drive long-term growth.

The series was created by David Hill, CEO of VYRE Network, with the objective of equipping the next generation of leaders with real-world lessons derived from both success and adversity.

Season 1 Lineup:

Episode 1 - Premieres May 7

Featuring Brandon "Stix" Salaam Bailey, vegan entrepreneur, activist, founder of the ThinkWatts Foundation, and father. His episode, "Your Relationship with Money," examines the mindset and discipline required to transition from survival to sustainable living and purpose-driven success.

Episode 2 - Premieres May 21

Featuring Andy Dane Carter, real estate investor, investment strategist, and bestselling author of 100 Doors. Recognized by Forbes as a real estate titan, Carter shares how adversity became a catalyst for wealth creation and provides practical insights into navigating and structuring real estate deals.

Episode 3 - Premieres June 4

Featuring Itibari Zulu, entrepreneur and wealth management expert. Zulu breaks down his "four phases of progression" framework, offering a roadmap for achieving financial independence and designing a life aligned with long-term vision.

Episode 4 - Premieres June 25

Featuring Erin Schmidt, CEO of Bella Vidae. Schmidt shares her journey through personal adversity, including raising a daughter on the autism spectrum while navigating her own experience as a founder with high-functioning autism, and the lessons that shaped her approach to leadership and balance.

Each episode is tailored to provide viewers with practical frameworks and insights applicable to business, finance, and personal development.

Season 1 of self! will stream free beginning Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET on VBNGtv/Self and across Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and LG via the VYRE app. Select segments will also be available on the VBNGtv Originals YouTube channel.

self! is part of VBNGtv's broader expansion of original programming, reinforcing its mission to become a trusted destination for business-focused content accessible to founders, executives, and investors at every stage.

VBNGtv's growing cross-platform audience includes a high concentration of executive-level professionals; CEOs, CFOs, founders, and board members of both publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. These decision-makers are actively engaged in capital allocation, investor relations, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives.

About self! series

self! is an open-door lesson on how business leaders have taken their business to another level. Our mission is to have the next generation of leaders learn from the mistakes and successes of those who paved the way before them.

About VBNGtv

VBNGtv is a Capital Markets Media Engine built to support small & micro-cap companies, business leaders, and brand partners by delivering the solutions, visibility, and connections needed to succeed. With distribution across vbngtv and the VYRE app, VBNGtv reaches households and streaming devices worldwide, offering live business coverage, editorial and research content, exclusive one-on-one interviews, video podcasts, documentaries, feature films, and TV programming.

At a time when more than 2,500 public companies remain underserved and rarely receive visibility in today's mainstream financial media, VBNGtv fills the gap by providing meaningful exposure and consistent coverage. Our mission is to supply the business community with in-depth analysis of daily developments, insightful commentary, and informed viewpoints that help companies, investors, and partners make smarter decisions.