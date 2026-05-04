MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Defense Technologies International Corp. Shareholder Update

May 04, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Defense Technologies International Corp.

Meridian, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Technologies International Corp. (OTCID: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present its Shareholder update.

Restructuring:

To streamline the operations of the Company and to eliminate unnecessary Expenses, the Board of Director and Management of both Defense Technologies International (DTII) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI) plan to merge its subsidiary PSSI with DTII in the near future under the name Passive Security Scan Inc. Mr. Merrill W. Moses will remain in the position of President and CEO of the newly designated Passive Security Scan Inc. Mr. Eric Forrest will return to his original position as National Marketing Director for the newly formed Company. Eric wants to pursue his original goal and create a formidable Marketing force (Distributors and Salespeople) across the Country.

Company's present situation:

Our Company is sound and in GOOD STANDING under the required Governmental Standards including the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

SUCCESS:

SUCCESSFUL FIVE-DAY TESTING BY THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS).

The five-day testing of our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL WEAPONS DETECTOR by the Department of Homeland Security with over 500 successful field tests bring many interested parties from across the US and abroad to the attention of our Marketing Department.

We are pursuing the interested contacts, presenting our Passive Portal to achieve sales.

The future looks bright!

To our shareholders:

We appreciate and thank you for your understanding, support, and trust.

Our Goal:

With the proven Passive Portal to become a Leader, bring more Safety to the People, Young and Old of the United States and around the World.

About Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology TM and our ZERO-RADIATON Passive PortalTM Walk-Through Weapons Detector and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements or no guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.