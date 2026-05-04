(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Nord Precious Metals Reports 2,343 g/t (68 oz/ton) High-Grade Silver over 1.85 Metres at Castle East, Begins Fully Funded 5,000-Metre Drilling Phase A higher-grade assay occurs within this broader silver-cobalt mineralized envelope; new wedge hole intersects silver-cobalt mineralization at junction of two major vein structures; critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and copper accompany high-grade silver May 04, 2026 9:01 AM EDT | Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") is pleased to report the analytical results from hole CS-26-129W2, the previously disclosed high-grade silver intercept at Castle East for which core photographs were published in the Company's February 24, 2026 news release. The Company has also commenced its fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing its ongoing 30,000-metre drill program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property. Assay Results – Hole CS-26-129W2

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (ppm) Co (ppm) Cu (ppm) Ni (ppm) Zn (ppm) CS-26-129W2 482.35 484.20 1.85 2,343.70 549.86 289.19 251.62 63.51 including 482.35 482.85 0.50 1,450.00 30.00 270.00 180.00 50.00 including 482.85 483.35 0.50 562.00 40.00 320.00 170.00 100.00 including 483.35 483.65 0.30 9,510.00 3,460.00 470.00 620.00 50.00 including 483.65 484.20 0.55 867.00 50.00 180.00 190.00 50.00

Collar of hole CS-26-129 is located at 520988E 5279450N UTM NAD83, Zone 17 with 0370Azimuth dipping at -610. Wedge 2 was placed at 258m downhole with Azimuth of 041.540 and dipping at -57.040. Vein intercepted at 483.35m is 6 cm true width.

The high-grade interval of 9,510 g/t Ag (277.6 oz/ton) over 0.30 metres occurs within a broader 1.85-metre mineralized envelope averaging 2,343.70 g/t Ag (68.4 oz/ton) with elevated critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, copper, and zinc throughout. While silver remains the principal commodity at Castle East, the consistent presence of these critical minerals alongside silver mineralization is characteristic of the five-element vein assemblage of the Cobalt-Gowganda district and may contribute meaningfully to future project economics. For further details on the original intercept and core photographs, please refer to the Company's February 24, 2026 news release.

New Intercept – Hole CS-21-73W1

The Company is also pleased to report a new mineralized intercept in hole CS-21-73W1 (see photo below), a wedge drilled from a parent hole completed in 2021. The hole was designed to test an area modelled as an intersection between two distinct vein structures. Together with the original 2021 hole, this represents the most southeastern pierce point at the intersection of these two structures, extending the known mineralized footprint.

At 501.90 metres downhole, the drill intersected a calcite vein consisting of native silver with a plumose texture as well as strong cobalt arsenide mineralization. The silver and cobalt mineralization is uniformly distributed within the vein. Results will be reported when assays are received and reviewed.







Photo 1 - Calcite vein hosting native silver with cobalt arsenide mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Additional mineralized intervals were logged between 467 and 518 metres, with calcite veins carrying cobalt arsenide mineralization at varying concentrations. These intervals confirm the persistence of silver-cobalt mineralization across a significant vertical extent in this portion of the Castle East vein system.







Photo 2 - Close-up of visually high-grade native silver and cobalt mineralization in hole CS-21-73W1 at 501.90 metres downhole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Drilling Update

The Company has commenced an additional fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing its ongoing 30,000-metre drill program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property. Phase I completed approximately 3,500 metres, confirming the structural model developed by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience from 75,000 metres of historical data, which identified up to 29 discrete vein targets. The current phase will continue to test modelled structures with the objective of expanding the known mineralized zones, delineating critical minerals endowment alongside silver, and positioning future underground access for bulk sampling at the Company's fully permitted high-grade mill in Cobalt, Ontario.

Upcoming catalysts: Assay results are pending for the new CS-21-73W1 intercept. Additional holes are planned as the current phase of drilling continues. The Company expects to provide further results as they become available.

Management Commentary

"The 9,510 g/t silver result confirms what the core showed us in February: Castle East continues to deliver bonanza-grade silver in the style that defined this district historically," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "With Nord having title to all the area mining leases following the recent acquisition, we are testing structures that could not be drilled under fragmented ownership. Just one of the past-producing mines acquired produced approximately 40 million ounces of silver and has further potential for the discovery of high-grade mineralization using the current exploration model developed for Castle East. Equally important is the new intercept in CS-21-73W1, which demonstrates that the vein system carries strong mineralization further southeast than previously drilled, and every metre we drill feeds directly into our planned resource update and will subsequently help define a production plan."

QAQC:

The drilling campaign and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Laurentia Exploration Inc. All core in this program is HQ sized drill core. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration Inc. The core samples were cut in two with a rock saw. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. The quality assurance and quality control protocol includes the insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) during the analytical process. Silver values are determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (code 1A3-Ag), except for the sample L834176, which was analyzed by fire assay with metallic screening due to the presence of visible silver (code 1A4-Ag). Copper, zinc, cobalt, and nickel values are determined by sodium peroxide total fusion (code 8-Peroxide ICP-OES).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at .