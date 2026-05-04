MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) American Antimony Delivers High-Resolution Photogrammetry-LiDAR Model of Antimony King Mine with Video Walkthrough, Advancing Toward Mine Planning and Development

May 04, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: American Antimony Corporation dba Xtra Energy Corporation

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp. ("American Antimony" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of a high-resolution photogrammetry–LiDAR model of the Antimony King Mine, located within its flagship American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

The model integrates surface mapping, underground structural observations, drone-based photogrammetry, and LiDAR data collection into a unified digital framework, providing a highly detailed and spatially accurate representation of the underground workings and mineralized system. In conjunction with this milestone, the Company has produced a video walkthrough of the model, offering stakeholders a clear visualization of structural controls, mineralized zones, and historical underground development.



Figure 1: Antimony King Mine - High-Resolution Photogrammetry–LiDAR Model

Integrated photogrammetry and LiDAR data provide a spatially accurate visualization of approximately 295 feet of mapped underground workings, highlighting historic development zones, structural continuity, and key areas of mineralization. This digital model supports advanced mine planning, targeted drilling, and the Company's staged approach toward scalable, U.S.-sourced antimony production.

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Advancing from Data Capture to Development Planning

The completion of the photogrammetry–LiDAR model represents a critical step in the Company's transition from exploration toward development. By consolidating high-resolution spatial datasets into a cohesive digital environment, American Antimony has significantly enhanced its ability to interpret and plan around the geometry, continuity, and accessibility of the Antimony King system.

The current model incorporates approximately 295 feet of mapped underground workings, providing a meaningful dataset for structural interpretation and development planning.

The model is expected to support:

Identification and tracking of mineralized structures with improved precision Refinement of drill targeting and underground access planning Design and advancement of Small Mine Permit layouts and operational footprint Evaluation of structural continuity, orientation, and scale of mineralization

This integrated approach provides a technical foundation for staged development and supports the Company's broader objective of advancing toward scalable, U.S.-sourced antimony production.

Figure 2: Winze (Vertical Connection) - Antimony King Mine Photogrammetry–LiDAR Model

Detailed photogrammetry–LiDAR visualization highlighting a defined winze (vertical connection) linking upper and lower workings. The structure appears associated with a ~4-foot-wide quartz–stibnite zone, suggesting strong vertical continuity and supporting the potential for multi-level development and extraction within the Antimony King system.

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Digital Model and Video Walkthrough Enhance Transparency

To complement the photogrammetry–LiDAR model, the Company has developed a video walkthrough that visually demonstrates the Antimony King system in three dimensions. The walkthrough highlights key structural features, mineralized corridors, and existing underground workings, allowing investors and stakeholders to better understand the physical layout and development potential of the project.

This level of digital visualization represents a meaningful advancement in project transparency and technical communication, bridging the gap between raw field data and real-world development planning.

Integration with Ongoing Field Programs

The photogrammetry–LiDAR modeling initiative has been conducted in parallel with ongoing structural mapping, sampling, and site evaluation work being carried out by Western Frontier. These coordinated efforts are designed to continuously refine the model while supporting near-term permitting and mine planning activities.

The Company continues to evaluate and advance access to key areas of the Antimony King system as part of its broader development strategy, with a focus on improving geological understanding, structural continuity, and development planning efficiency.

CEO Commentary

"This is a major step forward in how we understand and advance the Antimony King system," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation.

"We are no longer working from fragmented datasets - we now have a high-resolution photogrammetry–LiDAR model that gives us a clear, spatially accurate view of the system. That level of detail is critical as we move into mine planning, permitting, and ultimately toward scalable domestic antimony production."

Disciplined, Staged Development Approach

The completion of the photogrammetry–LiDAR model aligns with American Antimony's disciplined, staged development strategy, which emphasizes:

Systematic exploration and validation Integration of high-resolution spatial and structural data Metallurgical testing and process optimization Permitting and early-stage mine planning Incremental advancement toward production

As additional field data, sampling results, and structural interpretations are incorporated, the model will continue to evolve as a central tool guiding drilling, permitting, and development decisions.

Strategic Importance: Building a Domestic Antimony Supply

Antimony is recognized as a critical mineral with limited domestic production in the United States. The Company views the Antimony King Mine as a key asset in addressing this supply gap through responsible, staged development.

By advancing from exploration through 3D modeling, permitting, and early-stage mine planning, American Antimony is positioning itself as a technically advanced and development-ready participant in the domestic antimony sector.

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About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure, domestic supply of this critical industrial mineral, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, defense alloys, and emerging energy applications.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in the prolific Bernice Canyon district of Nevada and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. Recent exploration and metallurgical work have returned exceptionally high antimony head grades, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the system.

In addition, the Company has expanded its Nevada footprint through the acquisition of 1,240 acres at the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, a proven antimony corridor with established mineralization and infrastructure. American Antimony is pursuing a disciplined, staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, and early-stage mining, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.