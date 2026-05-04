MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Trillion Energy Advances Earn-In Payment and Announces Attendance at Emerging Growth Conference

May 04, 2026 9:26 AM EDT | Source: Trillion Energy International Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled a near-term cash commitment of US$250,000 toward its earn-in obligations for a 29% participating interest in the M47c,d oil block, an onshore exploration asset located in southeastern Türkiye. This payment will be applied against the work program commitments previously outlined in the Company's March 31, 2026, press release.

About the M47c,d Oil Block

The M47c,d oil block (the "Block") covers approximately 450 km2 within the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province, one of Türkiye's most active onshore oil regions. Block M47C3,C4 is located approximately 11 km southeast of Türkiye's largest onshore light oil discovery, the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın field*, which contains oil in the same Beloka and Mardin Group carbonate reservoirs as M47. The region hosts significant established production, with approximately 100 analogue wells operating within a 10-12 kilometre radius, targeting the same Mardin and Beloka reservoir intervals that Trillion plans to explore and evaluate on M47.

As previously announced on April 16, 2026, an independent third-party resource evaluation identified meaningful contingent and prospective oil resources on the Block, providing a strong technical foundation for the upcoming work program.

Trillion to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Trillion has been invited to present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference, a live, interactive online forum that connects public companies in growth sectors with individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts.

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration / Live Webcast:

#38;tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=trlef

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy International Inc. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company has an agreement to earn a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of Southeastern Türkiye. The earn-in includes funding a total of US$15 million for 2026 and 2027 work commitments. More information may be found on and on the Company's website at .