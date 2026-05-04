Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Idan Shalev

Idan Shalev


2026-05-04 10:05:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State
Profile Articles Activity

My research is focused on understanding how biopsychosocial processes across the lifespan, and at multiple time scales, influence variability in systemic dysfunction, aging and disease decades later, through changes in biological aging.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State

The Conversation

MENAFN04052026000199003603ID1111067583



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search