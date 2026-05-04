Professor of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder

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Moncef Krarti, Professor and Coordinator, Building Systems Program, Civil, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering Department at the University of Colorado, has a vast experience in designing, testing, and assessing innovative energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies applied to buildings. He also directed several projects in designing energy efficient buildings with integrated renewable energy systems. Prof. Krarti has published over 250 technical journals and handbook chapters in various fields related to energy efficiency, distribution generation, and demand side management for the built environment. Moreover, he has published several books on building energy efficient systems. Due to his dedication to disseminate knowledge, Prof. Krarti is a Fellow member to the American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the largest international professional society. Moreover, Prof. Krarti has taught several different courses related to building energy systems for over 20 years in the US and abroad. As part of his activities as a professor at the University of Colorado, Prof. Krarti has been managing the research activities of an energy management center at the University of Colorado with an emphasis of testing and evaluating the performance of mechanical and electrical systems for residential and commercial buildings. He has also helped the development of similar energy efficiency centers in other countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Tunisia. In addition, Prof. Krarti has an extensive experience in promoting building energy technologies and policies overseas, including the establishment of energy research centers, the development of building energy codes, and the delivery of energy training programs in several countries.

Education

Doctor of Philosophy, University of Colorado Boulder, College of Engineering and Applied Science, 1987

Master of Science, University of Colorado Boulder, College of Engineering and Applied Science, 1985

Diplôme d'Ingénieur, Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Paris, 1984

Diplôme d'Ingénieur, Ecole Polytechnique, Palaiseau, France, 1982

Honors and Distinctions

Fulbright U.S. Scholar 2023

Best Paper, ASME Energy Sustainability Conference, 2021

Distinguished Achievement Award, CEAE Department, 2016

Elected ASME Fellow, 2015

New Inventor Award, University of Colorado Boulder, 2013

Eckel Award for Excellence, University of Colorado Boulder, 2012

Professional Affiliations

American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME), fellow member.

American Society for Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning (ASHRAE), voting member.

International Solar Energy Society (ISES), member.

Interests

Evaluation of building energy efficiency technologies

Optimal design and retrofit of buildings

Controls of HVAC and lighting systems

Multi-benefit analysis of large-scale energy efficiency programs

Assessment of renewable energy systems

–present Professor of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder

Experience