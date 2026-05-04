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Jane E. Sanders

Jane E. Sanders


2026-05-04 10:05:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, King's School of Social Work, Western University
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Jane's research interests are practice-informed having developed through 25 years of clinical experience with children, youth, and families across multiple settings including: child welfare, domestic violence, child and family community services, hospital based child and adolescent mental health and school social work. Her current research focuses on the impact of trauma and expanded forms of adversity (including systemic racism, inequality and community violence) on academics, with a particular focus on adverse experiences of students who have been suspended or expelled from school. Her research generally falls within two broad areas of focus: 1) child and family mental health with subspecialties in early adversity and school success, and 2) clinical practice and education.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Western University
Education
  • 2020 Factor-Inwentash School of Social Work at the University of Toronto, PhD in Social Work

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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